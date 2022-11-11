Oscar-winner Paul Haggis Forced To Pay $7.5 Million For Civil Rape

After a civil trial, a New York jury on Thursday found Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Paul Haggis liable for the 2013 rape of a publicist in his Manhattan apartment, with damages set at at least $7.5 million, according to Haggis’s attorney.

Following a civil trial that lasted 15 days in Manhattan state court, a verdict was reached. In a 2017 complaint, plaintiff Haleigh Breest alleged that film writer Paul Haggis (of “Million Dollar Baby” and “Crash”) raped her after pressuring her to come to his SoHo loft after a movie premiere.

Four women, including Breest, came out with allegations of sexual assault against Haggis in 2018. Haggis said the accusations were false.

On Monday, the jury will reconvene to consider monetary sanctions.

Breest’s lawyer, Ilann M. Maaze, said via email, “Justice was done today.” We couldn’t be more pleased with Haleigh. Congratulations to her, and to the entire #MeToo movement, on this huge win.

On Thursday, when we reached out to Haggis’ attorney for comment, we heard nothing back right away. Haggis has denied the allegations against him and defended himself in court.

On charges of sexual assault and aggravated personal injury, Italian authorities arrested Haggis in June and held him in custody for more than two weeks. Haggis has refuted the claims made against him.