OSHA Investigates BP Toledo Refinery Fire That Killed Two Brothers

The BP Husky Toledo Refinery was evacuated Tuesday after a fire claimed the lives of two employees.

Two people were killed and several more injured in the incident, according to BP representatives.

Per BP: The refinery can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil each day, providing the Midwest with gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, propane, asphalt, and other products. https://t.co/dmX2Gg3Ens — Josh Croup 13abc (@JoshCroup) September 20, 2022

It was reported in The Blade that the deceased were brothers Ben and Max Morrissey. According to the United Steelworkers Union, these Morrisseys were part of Local 346 in District One.

On Wednesday, the BP Husky Toledo Refinery announced the deaths of two employees who had been injured in the incident that day. The people who care for these two people are in our prayers. The rest of the staff is safe and sound, and we have a team in Toledo ready to help anyone who needs it in the wake of this tragedy.

The fire was put out last night at 10:15 p.m., however the BP Husky refinery is still not operating as of Wednesday.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Lucas County Regional Dispatch received reports of injuries at the refinery located in the 4100 block of Cedar Point Road in Oregon.

On Wednesday, OSHA inspectors showed up to make sure everything was in order.