HBO Max is going to give Our Flag Means Death season 2 to the fans. As a result of the series’ devoted fan base (no, it’s not the kind of piracy that contributed to Netflix’s account-sharing issues), David Jenkins and Taika Waititi have announced that the pirate comedy series will be returning.

Our Flag Means Death, an HBO Max Original, depicts the risks of pretending to be someone you’re not to get what you want. Even better, it’s loosely based on incidents that occurred. Rhys Darby plays Stede Bonnet, a well-off man of the 18th century who thinks he’s destined for the life of a pirate. And he’s got a shot at it because he’s met Captain Blackbeard, the notorious pirate (Taika Waititi, in inspired casting).

Season 1’s finale revealed that making a late-life profession transfer does not always work as planned.

Is Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Confirmed?

We’ve received official word! Season 2 of HBO’s Our Flag Means Death was officially announced on June 1 by HBO Max.

This news came as a shock, but it seemed inevitable. Our Flag Means Death was the top new series for the 100 days that ended with the publication of its conclusion, according to the Parrot Analytics research study (which measures popularity by online interest and engagement). What about the last thirty days? 23.2 times more popular than your average U.S. television series, with demand only observed in 2.7 percent of all shows. HBO certainly wanted to keep this show around.

Having said that, HBO has recently announced greenlit seasons without delay. While Euphoria’s finale aired at the end of February, the show’s third season was officially announced around the beginning of February. But when you want it, Euphoria is a class all its own.

Let’s take a look at HBO’s The Flight Attendant season 2 premiere date of December 18, 2020. This was the day following the show’s season finale.

So, where are we now? The second season of Our Flag Means Death is very certainly on the way, but HBO Max’s confirmation is long delayed.

Read More:

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Potential Plot

People aren’t only clamoring for more of Stede and Blackbeard’s sex on the water when they demand season 2 of Our Flag Means Death. There’s no doubt that there will be a second season of this show.

To avoid being blamed by Chauncey for everyone else’s misfortunes (including the newly de-bearded Blackbeard), Stede went away, as if piracy was over for him. Life at home was also not a good match. The fact that Mary is a widow makes no difference to her; she is content with her life as it is without Steve. At one point she even tries to kill him in his sleep, but she fails miserably. Steve understands that Blackbeard is his true love after the two break up.

Unfortunately, Stede had already returned to his crew by the time he arrived After a few fights, Blackbeard threw Lucius overboard when he took on the milder persona of “Ed.” When Stede’s belongings were found, he commanded them to be tossed into the water. When Izzy refused to eat his toe, he even chopped it off. Yikes!

Finally, what do you think? Blackbeard has captured the Revenge, slew his men on board, and sailed away. When Steve comes across his starved staff, he understands just how much labor is left.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Cast Speculation

Our Flag Means Death season 2 would need a few key cast members to be in place before it could happen. “Gentleman Pirate” Stede Bonnet and “Blackbeard” Edward “Ed” Teach return, along with Taika Waititi’s portrayal of “Blackbeard.”

Nathan Ford’s comeback as Lucius Spriggs is the only one that’s a bit of a question mark. Is Lucius dead? Blackbeard threw him off the ship. That’s not to mention that there’s no confirmation of death. It’s safe to say that he’ll be making a comeback on TV. In addition, he served as a recorder of Stede’s exploits. Doesn’t it seem like we could use the services of a capable scribe?

Also, there’s the issue of Stede’s relatives. Whether or not he welcomes back his ex-wife Mary (Claudia O’Doherty) and daughter Alma (Eden Grace Redfield), the ship has gone without Stede.

The following are also likely to return:

In the role of Nathaniel Buttons, Ewen Bremner makes a memorable impression.

In addition to Blackbeard’s captives Samson Kayo as Oluwande Bodhari, Con O’Neill as Israel “Izzy” Hands, and Rory Kinnear as Captain Nigel Badminton, Blackbeard’s crew includes: (but not his dead brother Chauncey, who could haunt the rest of them if the showrunners so choose)

Read More: