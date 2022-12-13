Outer Banks Season 3 Release Date: Is Chase Stokes Returning For The Next Season?

Outer Banks Season 3 Release Date: After being without John B. (Chase Stokes) and his crew of treasure-hunting companions for more than a full year, we are eagerly awaiting the return of Netflix’s Outer Banks. For the third season of the show, Netflix has been releasing teasers piece by piece, and we are hopeful that the launch date will be revealed as soon as possible.
The Pogues were pursuing the coveted Cross of Santo Domingo when we last saw them in the Outer Banks Season 2 finale. The Pogues were unable to obtain the ultimate prize, but at least they largely avoided harm.
A significant query for Outer Banks Season 3 is: After it is revealed that Big John (Charles Halford), John B.’s father, is still alive, what will happen? Undoubtedly, we are hoping for a father-and-son get-together.
The series, which is set in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, centers around a group of teenagers known as the Pogues, who John B. refers to as being the “lowest member of the food chain.” John B. and his buddies set out to discover the truth about his father’s absence, but their expedition quickly turns into a dangerous treasure hunt as they come up against the rival Kooks.
Here is all that is currently known about Outer Banks Season 3.
Outer Banks Season 3 Release Date
In 2023, The Pogues will come back. The release year was mentioned in a teaser that was issued in September 2022 with the description, “The Pogues have returned to town. Coming in 2023: OBX 3.”
The actress who plays Sarah Cameron, Madelyn Cline, appears to have unintentionally revealed the Outer Banks Season 3 launch date in an interview with Young Hollywood. Before turning to her side and appearing to realize that the release date has not yet been revealed, she announces that the show will be released on “February 23rd.”
Although Netflix has not made an official announcement, people are predicting that Outer Banks Season 3 will premiere in February 2019.
Outer Banks Season 3 Cast
On June 23, Netflix made cast additions for the upcoming season official. Carlos Singh, played by Andy McQueen, is a “ruthless Caribbean Don on his own treasure hunt.” Lou Ferrigno Jr., who plays Singh’s chief security officer, will appear alongside McQueen. Additionally, Fiona Palomo will play Sofia in Season 3. According to Netflix, Sofia is “a self-identified Pogue who builds a close connection to Rafe.”
For Season 3 of Outer Banks, every series regular—aside from Chase Stokes—will be back. Carlacia Grant, who portrays Cleo, the newest member of the core group of Pogues friends, has reportedly been promoted to series regular, according to Deadline.
- Chase Stokes as John B.
- Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron
- Rudy Pankow as JJ
- Madison Bailey as Kie
- Jonathan Daviss as Pope
- Austin North as Topper
- Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron
- Charles Esten as Ward Cameron
Outer Banks Season 3 Plot
Elizabeth Mitchell, who portrays the cunning Carla Limbrey in the series, hinted to further developments for her character in an interview with Metacritic. I do get to spend a lot of time with Big John (Charles Halford), which is wonderful because he’s great, Mitchell remarked.
Since Big John promised Limbrey he would help her uncover the shroud with healing abilities if she consented to help his son John B, the final sequence of Outer Banks Season 2 suggested this relationship. They definitely spend a lot of time together, especially in the first section, though I’m not sure if you’d call that “teaming up.”
Obviously, Limbrey has shown that she cannot be trusted after killing her half-brother in Season 2. Let’s just say that I’m not sure if Limbrey is a true team player, Mitchell remarked.
Outer Banks Season 3 Trailer
Similar to Season 1, Outer Banks Season 2 concluded with the Pogues experiencing a close call with death. The second season of the Netflix series focused a lot of attention on John B., Sarah, JJ, Kiara, and Pope as they searched for and tried to recover the stolen Cross of Santo Domingo.
In the season finale, the crew sneaked onto the Coastal Venture and made an effort to seize the cross. After a wild shootout, they were defeated and fled on a lifeboat. The Pogues celebrated being together and in safety – for the time being — even though they once again went empty-handed.
Tudum: A Season 3 first-look teaser was made available to us during a Netflix Global Fan Event. Despite being stuck on an island, everything seems to be going well for the Pogues at first. Up until we witness the vehicle chases, hand-to-hand battle, and impending danger that await the OBX buddies in Season 3, it’s all coconuts and puka shells.
