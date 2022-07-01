Outer Banks Season 3: Netflix Expected Release & What We Know So Far

Season 3 of Outer Banks has been a long time coming. Since we last saw John B. (Chase Stokes) and his band of treasure hunters on screen a year ago, it’s time to relive their exploits. TV Guide will compile and share all the information we can get our hands on about Season 3 of the show when Netflix begins to make announcements about it.

It’s set in the working-class Outer Banks of North Carolina, where John B. depicts the ‘lowest member of the food chain,’ a bunch of young “Pogues.” When John B. and his pals set out on a quest to find out what happened to his father, they run across the town’s rich elite, the “Kooks,” who turn what should have been a fun adventure into a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

On April 20, 2020, the first episode of Outer Banks premiered, and on July 30, 2021, the second episode of Outer Banks was published. Everything we know thus far about Outer Banks Season 3 is listed below.

Outer Banks Season 3 Plot

As we’ve seen in the first 20 episodes, if the show is renewed, there will be plenty of twists and turns in store.

Let’s take a quick look back at what happened in Season 2 of Outer Banks before moving forward to Season 3.

Pope is expected to wish to recover the now-stolen golden cross in the ongoing conflict between the Camerons and the Pogues. He declares “it’s not over” while abandoning the ship in search of a lonely deserted island. They decide to stay on the island, but their family has reported them missing, so, likely, they won’t be around for long.

The Pope is also expected to continue investigating his ancestry’s ties to the Santo Domingo Cross.

After faking his death in season 2, Ward Cameron is now attempting to disappear. Even though John B saved his life at the end of Season 2, it’s safe to assume that Ward will play a significant role in the battle moving forward. But will he be caught?

Big John’s reappearance is the season’s biggest mystery. “I know where Denmark’s Cross is, but I’m only half-dead,” he appears to say. Is he going to make a difference in the future? Wait and see what happens.

Read More:

Outer Banks Season 3 Cast

According to a press announcement obtained by What’s on Netflix, showrunners and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shanon Burke will return.

This season will feature several familiar faces, including:

Chase Stokes

Madison Bailey

Jonathan Daviss

Madelyn Cline

Rudy Pankow

Austin North

Austin North Charles Esten

Drew Starkey

Carlacia Grant (upped to season regular for season 3 after debuting in season 2)

Season 3 of Outer Banks will feature three all-new cast members, according to Deadline, which broke the news in June 2022.

Among the new cast members to be introduced in the future are:

And Andy MacQueen, who played Station Eleven’s Andy MacQueen, will play Carlos Singh, a Caribbean Don who is vicious, brilliant, sophisticated, and on a treasure hunt.

It will be Fiona Palomo (Netflix’s Control Z) who plays Sofia, a Pogue who craves the country club lifestyle. Rafe develops a strong attachment to her since she is endearing and tough as nails.

Ryan will be played by Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Star Girl) in season 3. Singh’s top security officer and enforcer, is described as calm and composed but youthful and hungry. He’s done enough tasks to be able to keep his cool under pressure, but he also understands the ramifications of a failure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx)

Outer Banks season 3 has not yet been released on Netflix.

On the other hand, based on prior seasons’ production schedules, we may already begin to guess when the next season will arrive.

After filming from August 2020 to April 2021, Outer Banks’ second season was released at the end of July 2021. Season 3 of Stranger Things could arrive on Netflix in December 2022 if production proceeds according to plan and there are no setbacks. We expect the Outer Banks to be back by February 2023 at the earliest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx)

Outer Banks Season 3 Trailer

Netflix has yet to confirm a third season of Outer Banks, so don’t hold your breath for a release date.

For the time being, we can enjoy this bloopers video from Outer Banks Season 2:

Read More: