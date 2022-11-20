Outlander Season 7 Release Date: Everything You Want To Know About Your Favorite Series

Outlander Season 7 Release Date: Season seven of Outlander is on the way, but unlike our beloved Claire, it’s not as simple as hopping in a time machine to find out how the new episodes pan out.
The sixth season of Outlander premiered on Starz/Starzplay in March 2022, continuing the Fraser family’s adventures as they try to settle down in 18th-century North Carolina.
Their lives are never calm, and the fact that the Revolutionary War is on the horizon doesn’t help matters. At the close of Season 6, Claire was in grave danger and the other. The family, including Jamie, Young Lan, Bree, Roger, Fergus, and Marsali, scattered all over the country.
What, then, can we expect from Outlander season seven? Look no further; we’ve got all the info you know.
Contents
Plot/Story
The seventh book in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series is named “An Echo in the Bone,” and the upcoming season is based on that book. No major plot details have been divulged, however.
The story continues with Claire and Jamie Fraser’s travels in America during the Revolution, with the help of various characters like their nephew Ian Murray, their lifelong friend Lord John Grey, and Jamie’s illegitimate son William Ransom.
The story also follows Brianna and Roger MacKenzie, Jamie and Claire’s daughter, and son-in-law, as they adjust to life in the modern era alongside their two young children, Jeremiah and Mandy.
Caitriona Balfe mentions how “tough” it will be to film Outlander Season 7 based on the two scripts she received in late 2021 on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast. As she put it, “I got an email with the first two scripts at 3.30 this morning when I was feeding my son, and I started reading the first episode, but my eyes were getting crossed, so I’ll have to look at that another time!”
He continued, “The first two episodes are in my mailbox, so it’s fantastic, we’re getting ready to go back on it.” We’re going to be shooting for a whole 12 months, so it’s going to be a tough one. Dougal McKenzie said it best:
“We’re girding our loins now.” She made light of Season 7’s lengthy filming schedule and how it may affect Heughan. Sam will have published six or seven almanacs by then. It’s like trying to keep up with the Energizer bunny… I’m like, “Dude, where do you get your strength? I could use some!”
Related Posts:
- Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2: Is There Any Announcement Regarding It’s Release?
- Black Mirror Season 6: Potential Release Date, Story, Cast And Trailer Of Much Awaited Series
Cast: Who Can You See In Season 7 Of Outlander
No one should be surprised to learn that Outlander’s primary cast will be returning for the seventh season. Sam Heughan will reprise his role as Jamie, Caitriona Balfe will reprise hers as Claire, Sophie Skelton will reprise her role as Brianna, and Richard Rankin will reprise his role as Brianna’s husband, Rodger Mackenzie.
After the events of season 6, some characters, like Brennan Martin’s Wendigo Donner and John Bell’s Young Ian, will almost certainly return for season 7.
The following actors and actresses are attached to season 7 of Outlander:
- Heughan, Sam (as Jamie Fraser)
- Balfe, Caitriona (as Claire Fraser)
- Toby Skelton (as Brianna Mackenzie)
- Rankin, Richard (as Roger Mackenzie)
- It’s John Bell, the ringer (as Young Ian)
- Lyle, Lauren (as Marsali)
- That’d be Caitlin O’Ryan (as Lizzie)
- Mr. Cesar Domboy (as Fergus)
- In the words of Alexander Vlahos (as Allan Christie)
- Mr. Mark Lewis Jones (as Tom Christie)
- Professor David Berry (as Lord John)
- Vandervoort, Charles ( as William Ransom)
- Author: Martin Brennan (as Wendigo Donner)
Source: Parade
Rachel Hunter: Joey Phillips and Izzy Meikle-Small. Starz announced that Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips would play the Hunter siblings in June 2022. In the novels, Young Ian meets Rachel and Dr. Denzell Hunter, Quaker’s siblings.
In the meantime, bookmark this page so you may check back for cast updates as they become available.
And that wraps it up! The latest information on when Outlander season 7 will premiere. If you’re still hungry for information, check out these tutorials we’ve written about Fate: Season 2 of Winx Club and the latest on The Great season 3.
Outlander Season 7 Release Date
March 14, 2021, announcement confirmed Season 7 of Outlander. Production for season seven began in April 2022, and filming began in May 2022 in Scotland, suggesting a late 2022 or early 2023 premiere on the network, though this has not yet been confirmed.
However, fresh episodes are likely to debut weekly on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. We want to emphasize that this is all conjecture at this point and will be confirmed by the network in the coming months.
Outlander Season 7 Spoilers
Though no details of Season 7’s plot have been revealed, Balfe has said that the two scripts she received in late 2021 indicate that the upcoming season will be challenging to shoot.
She said on JoshHorowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, “At 3.30 this morning when I was feeding my son, I got an email with the first two scripts and I started reading the first episode, then my eyes were getting crossed so I’ll have to look at that another time.”
We’re getting ready to get back on it, and the first two episodes have just arrived in my mailbox, which is quite exciting. We’re going to be shooting for a whole 12 months, so it’s going to be a tough one. Dougal McKenzie said it best: “We’re girding our loins now.”
In addition, she made light of the fact that Season 7 will take an entire year to film. Sam will have published six or seven almanacs by then. It’s like trying to keep up with the Energizer bunny… My thought process goes something like this: “Where do you obtain your energy, and might you send some my way?”
Where To Watch Outlander Season 7
Outlander can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. The first five seasons are currently available to stream in their entirety for Netflix subscribers. Seasons 6 and 7 have not yet been added to the service, but they can be viewed with a paid subscription to Hulu, Sling TV, Philo, or YouTube TV.
Starz is a cable network that you can add to your existing TV service for $10 per month, and then you’ll have access to all of the episodes. You can sign up and then check the network’s schedule to see when they’ll be airing past episodes.
Starz is available to Amazon Prime Video members for a free 7-day trial, with subsequent months costing $8.99 per month. Individual episodes can also be purchased for $2.99. You can also buy Outlander seasons on Google Play, Vudu, YouTube, and Apple TV.
You May Also Like: