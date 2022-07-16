Outlander Season 7 Has Started Filming

Season seven of Outlander is eagerly anticipated by fans, who have been guessing about its release date and plotlines since the conclusion of the sixth season. A major cliffhanger at the end of the last episode suggests that the characters and storyline will be raising the stakes even higher in the upcoming season, which is intriguing.

So, here are some of the most current updates for some of your favorite shows. Here you’ll find all the information you need to get ready for the future episodes of this historical drama television series, including the newest release date and new cast members. What do we know about Outlander Season 7 at this time?

Outlander Season 7 Plot

Season six ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, and season seven will no doubt continue the story.

As a result of her incarceration in Wilmington, Claire may face prosecution for the murder of Tom Christie’s daughter Malva, and a possible death sentence by hanging if she is proven guilty.

Meanwhile, Jamie has just been liberated from Richard Brown’s Committee of Safety and is on his way to rescue her, apparently preparing for another prison break, with Young Ian and John Quincy Myers. The two of them have previously saved each other from Fort William, Wentworth, and the Bastille, so they know what they’re doing when it comes to these kinds of situations.

There must be an explanation for why Wendigo Donner re-emerged from the past, and who killed Malva, in this season’s finale.

The Fraser family is in for a bumpy road ahead. Foreshadowing of the American Revolutionary War (the War of Independence) will be shown as Claire arrives in Wilmington in season seven, following the conclusion of season six.

The events in Diana Gabaldon’s sixth novel, An Echo in the Bone, took place between 1776 and 1778, the year of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, and the war itself lasted until July 17, 1783.

Lord John and his son (really Jamie’s biological son) William are on the other side of the war, and the Fraser family is caught in the middle of the conflict.

When Brianna announced she was pregnant with her second child at the end of season six, she and Roger had a lot of decisions to make about where (and when) they wanted to raise their kid.

Outlander Season 7 Cast

Among those returning to their roles is Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall, and Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield.

New faces will also be shown on screen shortly. To play Rachel Hunter and Dr. Denzell Hunter, the show has enlisted the help of actors Izzy Meikle-Small (from Snow White and the Huntsman) and Joey Phillips (from Billy Elliot).

Fans can expect to see “Rachel and Denzell brought to life by these two brilliant actors,” Matthew B. Roberts said in a statement.

Due to the pandemic, there was a major drought lander of 21 months between seasons five and six. Hopefully, fans will not have to wait as long for the seventh season.

When filming for the new season of Outlander began in Scotland in April 2022, the cast members Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin posted a photo to their official social media profiles to commemorate their return.

Season seven of Outlander will begin filming in May of 2022, according to Outlander chief Maril Davis. Davis said they’re on “a fairly usual pace,” but she also emphasized that it’s going to be a “supersized season” while remaining mum on when we should expect it.

We already knew that Outlander’s seventh season would be twice as long as season six, with 16 episodes.

Balfe revealed in a season six interview with Digital Spy that the next season would be filmed over 13 months, putting us in May 2023. Deadline has suggested that we could see new episodes as early as the end of the year, so we can expect them to air soon after that.

How many episodes are in season 7?

We’re certain it goes well beyond season 6. Glamour confirmed with Starz P.R. that there will be a total of sixteen episodes. It’s the most extensive season since the first, which aired in 2014 and 2015, with 16 episodes.

Which book is the new season based on?

Season 7 will be based on An Echo in the Bone, the seventh book in the Outlander series. You may have never read the novels, in which case I won’t spoil what occurs, but you can find out more about it here if you’d like.

Outlander Season 7 Trailer

Season seven has yet to see any new footage, which is a bummer. Once a broadcast date has been set for a new season of Outlander, trailers are usually produced by both Starz and Starzplay.

We wouldn’t expect a trailer until at least the end of 2022, as that’s the earliest that will happen, if not earlier.

