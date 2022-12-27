Over 6,000 Children Killed Or Injured By Gunshots In 2022

The number of children shot and murdered in the United States in 2022 exceeded 6,000, which is a record high in the nine-year existence of a nonprofit that keeps track of shootings.
With five days left in the year, the Gun Violence Archive reported that 6,023 American children aged 17 or younger have been killed or injured by gunfire, above the 5,708 reported deaths or injuries in 2021.
The Gun Violence Archive said that since it began keeping count in 2014, this year saw the greatest number of youngsters killed or hurt by gunshot.
According to the website, at least 306 kids who were 11 years old or younger died from gunshot wounds in 2022. According to the website, another 1,323 kids between the ages of 12 and 17 lost their lives in shootings.
2,859 children aged 17 or younger were killed or injured in shootings in 2014, the first year the Gun Violence Archive started keeping track of shootings.
The somber numbers follow the Christmas Eve shooting death of a 3-year-old child in Kansas City, Missouri, which investigators believe to have been an accident, according to Kansas City ABC station KMBC.
A mass shooting that occurred on May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, claimed the lives of 19 pupils, all of whom were 11 years old or younger, as well as other children in 2022.
Cecilia Thomas, a 5-month-old baby, was one of the year’s youngest gun-related fatalities. She was shot in the head while in a moving vehicle in Chicago on June 24 as part of a drive-by shooting.
