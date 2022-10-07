Over 80 Bullets Fired In Kensington; Youngster Killed

A youngster was killed in a shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, and police are looking for numerous suspects.

There were many firearms recovered at the site and over eighty bullets were fired.\

The whole street was a crime scene after the incident around 8 p.m. on Thursday in the 3400 block of Palethorp Street.

The male victim, aged 17, was on a tiny motorbike when he was shot numerous times, according to the police. Despite emergency medical services, he was declared dead upon arrival at Temple University Hospital.

There were at least three firearms involved in the exchange of gunfire, including two pistols of varying calibers and an AK-47-style rifle. One of five unattached magazines found, maybe dropped from a low roof, was retrieved.

The police were conducting their investigation when they learned that the possible shooters had taken refuge in a neighboring garage. SWAT was sent.

As SWAT teams encircled the garage on the street, Copter 6 hovered above.

Two steel roll-down gates were ultimately breached by them.

None of the suspects were located inside, according to Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace.

While cash, firearms, and potentially extra ammo were left behind, “there was indication that someone or some persons were inside and departed in a hurry,” Pace said.

A black pickup vehicle with three individuals was stopped as it drove away from the crime site. They were detained by the police for interrogation to ascertain their possible complicity.

Police said two persons with gunshot wounds were taken to Temple University Hospital, but it’s not yet known whether they were involved in the gunfight.