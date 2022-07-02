Overlord Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot & Trailer

In 2010, Overlord began serializing online, and in 2011, it was picked up by a publisher. Since 2015, an anime version of the series has begun airing. Two-part anime movie and ONA series are among the options. Three seasons of the Overlord anime have aired as of April 2021. What about Overlord Season 4 Release Date? We don’t know when.

Overlord Season 4 and a new Overlord movie have been officially announced. Season four will premiere in July 2022, as previously announced in March 2022, but the movie’s release date is still a mystery. Many fans were pleased to learn that the launch date had been set for July 5, 2022.

The fourth season of the Overlord anime series will be covered in this article. There is a lot of mystery surrounding this show, but we will do our best to fill you in on all we know so far about the upcoming fourth season, its plot, trailer, and its cast and staff. If you want to know everything about Overlord season four, you should definitely keep reading.

Overlord Season 4 Plot

Vol. 10 of the light novel series, which relates to the Ruler of Conspiracy Arc in the anime, will be adapted for the future season, according to the anime’s illustrators and character designers.

Ainz Ooal Gown has been crowned king and now aims to create his nation a peaceful refuge for people of all ethnicities and backgrounds. It’s been widely accepted in his own kingdom, but other kingdoms’ regulations aim to fight it. The Sorcerer’s Kingdom is Ainz’s domain, and he intends to support and encourage explorers there.

Ainz’s country has sprung up out of nowhere, and the leaders of the other countries have come up with countermeasures. While Ainz is left to defend the country he governs, he must also play the other kings to his advantage.

Read More:

Overlord Season 4 Cast

The main production staff from Madhouse is set to return for Overlord Season 4 along with the main cast of the anime that was recently confirmed:

Satoshi Hino as Momonga/ Ainz

Yumi Hara as Albedo

Emiri Kato as Aura

Yumi Uchiyama as Mare

Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear

Masayuki Katou as Demiurge

Kenta Miyake as Cocytus

Director: Naoyuki Itou

Series Script Supervisor: Yukie Sugawara

Original Character Design: So-bin

Character Design: Satoshi Tasaki

Naoyuki Itou (“Your Voice -KIMIKOE-“) will return to Studio Madhouse to helm the new episodes, as he did for the previous seasons. Once again, Yukie Sugawara is writing the narrative, while Satoshi Tasaki is adapting the original design of so-bin for the animation.

Season 4 of Overlord will welcome back all of the series’ well-known Japanese speakers, including Ainz’s Satoshi Hino and Albedo’s Yumi Hara. Season 4 of Overlord will premiere on July 5th, 2022. The premiere date for the new Overlord movie, which is expected in 2023, has yet to be disclosed.

Between July 2015 and October 2018, three seasons of the “Overlord” anime were broadcast on Japanese television. In addition, two compilation films were released in Japanese cinemas in February and March of that year.

In North America, Yen Press has licensed both the light novels and the manga, both of which are due out on November 8th, 2016, respectively. DVD and Blu-ray editions of the anime were made available to the public. Netflix has it as well, so you can watch it whenever you want.

Approximately 600,000 copies of the light novel series’ eight volumes were in print in Japan in June 2015, prior to the premiere of the anime (Absolute Duo, The Irregular at Magic High School, and The Vampire Die in No Time) and manga. There were 1 million copies in circulation in Japan as of August 1, 2015, thanks to the light novel and manga series. The novels will be reprinted in a run of 600,000 copies, it was revealed on August 4th.

A total of 1.5 million copies of the Overlord light novel and two-volume manga series were in circulation as of August 20, 2015. Overlord’s light novel and manga have sold over 2 million copies as of September 18, 2015. To date, 2.5 million copies of the Overlord light novel series have been printed as of May 2016. As of this writing, Overlord has been named the best-selling light novel series of 2015. Over 7 million copies of the light novel and manga had been printed as of April 2018.

Overlord Season 4 Trailer

Read More: