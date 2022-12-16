Overwatch 2 Dec 15 Patch Notes: What Are The Notable Changes In Doomfist And Ramattra?

Overwatch 2 Dec 15 Patch Notes: The patch notes for the next Overwatch 2 update for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch have been released, and they feature significant alterations to the game’s characters.
It was live on Twitch with Flats and Emongg when Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson unveiled the latest patch, which includes a plethora of improvements to meet picks.
In this patch, Roadhog himself is unaffected, however several of Ana’s most effective counters to his dominance have been buffed.
The damage, healing, and Biotic grenade of the one-eyed support sniper are being greatly improved. With the grenade now lasting an extra second, it will deal more damage and deal less healing to foes, but it will be beneficial to allies.
For Kiriko’s Safety Suzu is also receiving balance changes, with the length of her invulnerability being shortened. It is unclear, however, if this will be sufficient to halt the Hog-Kiriko meta.
This patch also heavily rebalances the Doomfist, which was “over buffed” at the start of Season 2. The recharge time of the Rocket Punch used by the Talon commander is being lengthened. In addition, players will need to absorb more damage in order to level up their ability.
Orisa and Ramattra are also receiving buffs for the tank class. Orisa’s primary fire’s damage falloff range has been doubled, and her Terra Surge can now penetrate barriers.
As if that weren’t enough, Ramattra’s Nemesis form is now gaining speed and armor buff. His Void Barrier cooldown is going lowered from 15 seconds to 13 seconds, which is a nice boost.
The game’s mascot, Tracer, is getting her damage decreased along with Sojourn. Meanwhile, Sojourn’s Railgun’s range is expanding, her Disruptor Shot no longer causes slowness, and her Power Slide has a longer cooldown.
Contents
Doomfist
Rocket Punch
- The cooldown increased from 3 to 4 seconds
Power Block
- The minimum damage mitigated required to empower Rocket Punch increased from 80 to 100 damage
‘The Best Defense…’
- Temporary health gained per target hit with abilities decreased from 40 to 35 health
Orisa
Terra Surge
- Now pierces through barriers upon impact
Augmented Fusion Driver
- Damage falloff range increased from 15 to 25 meters
Ramattra
- Movement speed increased by 20%
- Armor bonus increased from 150 to 225
Void Barrier (Omnic Form)
- Cooldown reduced from 15 to 13 seconds
Sojourn
Railgun
- The primary fire spread increased by 28%
Disruptor Shot
- No longer slows enemy movement
Power Slide
- Cooldown increased from 6 to 7 seconds
Tracer
Pulse Pistols
- Damage reduced from 6 to 5.5
Ana
Biotic Rifle
- Damage and Healing increased from 70 to 75
Biotic Grenade
- Effect duration increased from 3 to 4 seconds
Kiriko
Protection Suzu
- Invulnerability duration reduced from 1 to 0.85 seconds
As seen above, the hotfix does seem to hit on all of the heroes Blizzard said it was planning to adjust, except for Roadhog. Ramattra and Ana received some notable buffs, while it appears Doomfist, Sojourn, and Kiriko mains are especially going to be feeling these nerfs moving forwards.
You May Also Like: