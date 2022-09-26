Oxford Circle Murder Suspect Arrested

The murder on Oxford Circle has led to an arrest by the police in Lexington.

Murder charges have been brought against 29-year-old Woody LaPierre. He has been taken into custody and is being held at the Fayette County Jail.

The Fayette County coroner said that Adentokunbo Okunoye, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lexington police spent Sunday morning looking into a fatal shooting, the city’s 37th homicide of 2018.

Oxford Circle, which is located off Versailles Road, is where the 911 call originated, officials say.

When police arrived, they discovered a man in his 20s who had been shot.

As of right now, this shooting has resulted in 37 deaths, which ties the record set in 2021.

According to the City of Lexington’s crime statistics page, at least 30 people have been killed annually in the city since 2019.