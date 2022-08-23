Pablo Escobar Death: How He Was Caught?

Pablo Escobar, a Colombian native and drug lord, amassed a fortune of $30 billion at his peak. Pablo Escobar was the leader of the Medellin Drug Cartel, one of the most notorious and brutal drug organizations in history, throughout his lifetime.

When it was at its strongest, the Medellin cartel controlled 80% of the global cocaine market through distribution. Pablo and his cartel committed hundreds, if not tens of thousands, of killings along the way. There were several unarmed bystanders among those who were brutally murdered. A lot of curiosity is about Pablo Escobar Death

Pablo Escobar Early Life: What School Did He Go To?

He was born on December 1, 1949, in Rionegro, Colombia, but he is more commonly known by his initials, P.E.E.G. He was the third of seven children born to farmer Abel de Jesus Dari Escobar Echeverri and schoolteacher Hilda de Los Dolores Gaviria Berrio.

He is believed to have begun his criminal career as a teenager in Medellin, where he spent his formative years. It is said that he sold fake diplomas and gravestones to neighborhood muggers. Although Escobar attended the Universidad Autonoma Latinoamericana, he never completed his degree. Escobar and his associate Oscar Benel Aguirre stepped up their criminal activities in the early 1970s.

Together, they perpetrated a variety of small scams and sold illegal goods, including counterfeit cigarettes and lottery tickets. During this time, he held a high-ranking official from Medellin for a ransom of $100,000.

Pablo Escobar Career: How Did He Become Criminal?

In 1975, Pablo launched his vast cocaine enterprise, which he called the Medellin Cartel. He had nearly two dozen aircraft at his disposal, including a Learjet and six helicopters, with which he flew the drugs from Colombia and Panama to various points in the United States. Escobar would purchase cocaine paste in Peru, have it shipped to a lab to be refined, and then smuggle the finished product into the country in airplane tires.

One flight of narcotics smuggling might net a pilot up to $500,000 USD. Demand for cocaine in the United States peaked in the mid-1980s, and the Medellin Cartel came to control 80% of the drug entering the country illegally, making weekly profits of almost $420 million. More than 15 tonnes per day were brought in illegally by the Cartel.

Already one of the world’s wealthiest people, Escobar had a personal fortune of $30 billion.

At his criminal peak, he was hailed as a hero by the poor of Medellin, but now he was the target of a manhunt by the governments of the United States and Colombia. As a “superhero,” he had won over the people of Medellin by doing things like constructing sports fields and sponsoring children’s football teams, building houses, and distributing money through civic activities.

A large number of bystanders served as lookouts for Pablo and provided false information to the police, allowing him to evade capture. Do you know the reason behind Pablo Escobar Death? To get to know, read the full article.

Pablo Escobar Personal Life: With Whom He Married To?

In March of 1976, when Escobar was 26 years old, he married Maria Victoria Henao, then 15 years old. Since her parents disapproved of the union, she and her partner had to elope in secrecy. Juan Pablo, who went by Sebastian Marroquin as an adult, and his sister Manuela were their offspring. A number of rumors suggest that Pablo had extramarital encounters during their marriage.

Pablo Escobar:Terrorist regime

When Pablo became famous, he began a reign of terror in his own Colombia. Even though Pablo Escobar was elected to Colombia’s Congress in 1982, he was eventually forced to reveal the source of his extraordinary wealth. Two years later, he was forced to resign, and the judge who exposed his history was eventually assassinated. Pablo Escobar killed thousands of politicians, journalists, civil workers, and many innocent bystanders once he learned his dream of becoming president of Colombia would not come true.

Pablo Escobar: How Did He Get So Rich?

In order to facilitate the laundering of hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal funds, Pablo employed ten accountants while he was still alive and his cartel was flourishing. To secure the cash, he reportedly spent $2500 a month on rubber bands alone. With that sum, you could regularly stock your rubber band supply at 250k.

They say that every year Pablo had to write off $500 million in cash owing to spoilage because so much of it was being stored in basements and walls. Spoilage can be caused by several things, including water and fire, but the most prevalent cause is really famished rats that mistake money for food and eat it.

During his time on the run, Pablo reportedly offered to pay up all of Colombia’s national debt—more than $10 billion worth—if a law were written to make extradition illegal.

Back in 1987, Forbes included Pablo on their first-ever list of global billionaires at a valuation of more than $1 billion. It was said in that profile that Pablo had made $3 billion in his personal life. After adjusting for inflation, that is equivalent to almost $8 billion in current dollars. He remained on the annual list of the world’s billionaires for the next seven years.

Pablo paid Panamanian leader/General Manuel Noriega almost $350 million in the early 1980s to secretly deposit billions of dollars in Panamanian banks. According to reports, the cartel put a $1 million contract on Noriega’s life after relations deteriorated and Pablo’s money was frozen.

Consequences of Arrest: Pablo Escobar Death in Prison

The government began making serious efforts to catch Escobar when his gang killed Luis Carlos Galan, a liberal politician and writer who had twice run for president and posed a significant threat to the existing drug cartels.

He surrendered to the authorities and made a bargain to quit all illegal activity in exchange for a reduced sentence. In 1991, Escobar gave himself over to authorities. As of this moment, there was zero possibility of him being extradited to the United States to face charges for his actions, as this was expressly forbidden in the 1991 Constitution of Colombia.

Escobar was allegedly “incarcerated” in a high-security facility he called La Catedral. There was a football field, a bar, a Jacuzzi, and even a waterfall in this ultra-luxurious room. Since he was still running the Medellin Cartel from behind bars, he was transferred to a regular prison in July 1992. Pablo evaded capture by a tiny army consisting of Colombian narcotics police, DEA agents, and American special forces soldiers.

At the height of the apartment shooting crisis in 1993, he was found dead on the building’s roof. Even though some 25,000 people attended his funeral in Medellin, the world and Escobar’s own Colombia breathed a sigh of relief at his untimely demise.