Paige Heard Cause Of Death: What Happened With Amber Heard’s Mother?

Paige Heard Cause Of Death: Famous actress Amber Heard is her mother Paige Heard’s offspring. United States of America resident Paige Heard spent the bulk of her life in the city of Midland, Texas.
In 2022, at the age of 63, she passed away after having been born on October 1, 1956. I need to know what happened to Paige Heard.
Contents
Who Was Paige Heard
On October 1, 1956, Amber Heard’s mother, whose given name is Patricia Paige Heard, was born in the city of Midland, which is located in the United States of America.
She grew up in that area for a significant period of her youth before she and her spouse, David Clinton Heard, moved to the suburbs of Austin.
Source: Heavy
She shared her life with her husband, David Clinton Heard, and they raised two children, Amer Heard and Whitney Heard. Amber Heard’s birthday is April 22nd, and she was born in Austin, Texas.
The younger of her two daughters, Whitney Heard, also known as Whitney Henriquez, was born in Austin, Texas, on September 18, 1987.
Paige Heard Cause Of Death
Amber Heard posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to her mother Paige Heard on Sunday, the day she announced her death.
She began, “I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard.” Heard, who is 34 years old, is a famous actress. She departed too soon, taking with her the memories of her kind and kind spirit. Deep in our souls, she will be missed forever.
She said, “her unguarded, open heart made her the most beautiful lady I had ever encountered.”
Paige Heard cause of death is unknown because Heard did not explain her mother’s untimely demise. We at Page Six have reached out to Heard’s camp for comment.
The actress’s prominent pals, such as Cara Delevingne and Andie MacDowell, have expressed their sorrow.
MacDowell wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss dear one,” while Delevingne simply posted a red heart emoji.
In honor of International Women’s Day in March, Heard posted a photo of her mother and sister, Whit.
“To all the fierce female fighters in the world, I bid you a hearty “Happy International Women’s Day!” The caption read, “@whitheard” at the time.
Paige Relationship With Johnny Depp
Paige, Amber’s mom, and Johnny Depp, her ex-husband, had a strong relationship. When they did talk or text, Amber was almost always the topic of conversation. The leak of the conversation between Amber’s ex and her mother only served to inflame the tensions between Depp and Amber.
However, despite Amber’s mother calling him “son” and telling him how much she loves him, Depp still denied the torture allegations. After an argument, Johnny Depp requested that Amber Heard and her husband be removed from their mansion, prompting Amber Heard to seek legal action.
Amber Heard broke her silence on Paige Heard’s 2020 May death with a heartfelt Instagram tribute.
The 34-year-old actress opened her statement by saying, ‘I am extremely devastated and grieved about the passing of my mother, Paige Heard. She departed us too soon, leaving us to cling to the image of her lovely, kind nature. Paige will always be deeply missed by those who knew her. She was the most stunning woman I had ever met because of her unwavering kindness and open heart. It’s difficult to think about and even harder to say, but I feel incredibly fortunate to have been her daughter and to have had the privilege of having the light she shone on everyone for nearly 34 years fall on me. Although this has been an unbearably terrible moment, I am reminded by it of what endures for everyone—love. The generosity, kindness, and support that friends and family have shown to my sister Whit and me have literally saved our souls.’
Along with Whitney, Paige Heard also left Amber behind.
You May Also Like: