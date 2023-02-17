Pain Hustlers: Everything From Release Date To Cast And Trailer

What’s the start of a new year without some sort of customary tale? In fact, that’s precisely what you get from Emily Blunt and Chris Evans in Pain Hustlers.
This new film from David Yates, based on a screenplay by Wells Tower, follows a single mother as she attempts to navigate the treacherous waters of a struggling pharmaceutical venture.
Watch the trailer for Pain Hustlers to get a first look at Blunt and Evans in action alongside Andy Garcia, and set your DVRs for the film’s October 27 premiere on Netflix.
Is There a Release Date for Pain Hustlers?
In the United States, Pain Hustlers will debut on Netflix on October 27.
Is There a Trailer for Pain Hustlers?
Not quite yet! On January 18, 2023, however, during Netflix’s sizzle reel showing their 2023 film slate, the first pieces of footage and the release date were unveiled. The commercial may be seen down below:
What Is The Story Of Pain Hustlers?
Pre-release buzz has been comparing Adam McKay’s Pain Hustlers, set in the ruthless and frequently immoral pharmaceutical industry, to McKay’s The Big Short, which took on Wall Street and exposed the wrongdoings of the so-called “great” financial minds.
To provide for herself and her kid, high school dropout Liza Drake takes work at a struggling pharmaceutical startup in Central Florida. Liza’s talents and charisma propel her to the top, and the company gains prominence and stability as a result.
But things aren’t what they appear, and soon Liza is at the center of a criminal plot that threatens not just her career but the lives of others as well.
The 2018 New York Times Magazine interactive story by Evan Hughes, the same name, is the source material for Pain Hustlers.
The pharmaceutical company Insys was the subject of the article because of its success during the opioid epidemic, which it attributed in large part to its policy of paying doctors generous “speaking fees” in exchange for prescribing Subsys, a fentanyl-based pain medicine.
Insys recruited young, beautiful salespeople with little to no experience, mostly women in their twenties and thirties, and targeted doctors in financial straits. Many of the salespeople made six figures, but patients developed addictions, and Insys went bankrupt in 2019.
Who Is In the Cast of Pain Hustlers?
The major character of Liza Drake is played by Emily Blunt. Blunt’s breakthrough role in the United States was as Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway’s high-strung, fashion-obsessed secretary Emily in The Devil Wears Prada.
While playing a young Queen Victoria in the film The Young Victoria, she was nominated for her first Golden Globe and her first lead actress award. During the first decade of the twenty-first century, she starred in a slew of action films, including The Edge of Tomorrow and Looper.
To take down a drug gang, she portrayed an FBI agent in Sicario, for which she garnered some of the finest praise of her career. In recent years, she has contributed to both comedies and thrillers, including Into the Woods and Mary Poppins Returns at the former and A Quiet Place I and II at the latter.
Besides Blunt, Chris Evans also appears in an unspecified role. Evans has earned a living as a leading man in a number of superhero movies. He played the Human Torch in the Fantastic Four films and went on to become a household name as Captain America in the MCU.
Evans has also starred in films like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Snowpiercer, which are distinctly different from the Marvel formula. His recent roles as the protagonist in the Apple TV+ drama Defending Jacob and as a supporting character in Knives Out have earned him critical acclaim. Co-staring Andy Garcia.
The Godfather: Part III and The Untouchables were among Garcia’s breakout roles, and the latter film also earned him a nomination for an Academy Award.
Thereafter, he was well-received for his roles in the films Ocean’s Eleven and Kill the Messenger, as well as the television movie For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story. In recent years, Garcia has appeared in a number of romantic comedies, including Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Book Club, and Father of the Bride.
There is also a supporting cast, including Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James, and Chloe Coleman. O’Hara cut her teeth in the industry on the Canadian sketch comedy show SCTV, where she debuted with future comedic greats such as Eugene Levy, John Candy, and Andrea Martin.
Her roles in Christopher Guest’s mockumentaries, such as Best in Show and Waiting for Guffman, brought her consistent popularity. Very recently, she co-starred with Levy in the popular TV drama Schitt’s Creek.
Since landing a role in the Amazon Prime Video series Transparent, Duplass has made the transition from writer and director to actor. Beatriz at Dinner and Horse Girl both featured him. Spotlight and West Side Story are two of the films for which James has been nominated for an Academy Award.
After becoming widely known for her role as Skye in Big Little Lies, Coleman went on to star in other films like Marry Me and Avatar: The Way of the Water.