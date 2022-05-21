How To Install Pandora On Roku ? Complete Guide

With over 70 million songs and podcasts available, Pandora is one of the most popular music streaming services. In addition to the free and paid options, it has a subscription model. There’s been a Pandora in existence for more than 10 years now.

This is one of the most popular music streaming services thanks to a steady supply of new features and improvements. Apps for Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, smart TVs, and streaming devices are now available for download. Pandora may be accessed with Roku in the same way. The official app is available on the Roku Channel Store.

Activate Pandora on Roku

One of Roku’s most popular features is its ability to access a range of entertainment options. Even if you aren’t a big movie fan, you can still enjoy these options. Streaming music options are plenty for music lovers. One of these options is Pandora, a renowned music streaming service.

Pandora is a well-known and trusted name in the game. It’s not just that Pandora has a huge music library, but it also provides podcasts, and that’s not all. This puts Pandora in direct rivalry with the likes of Spotify and Rdio.

Activating Pandora on Roku is a question that many people have.

If you want to listen to Pandora on your home entertainment system, the best method to do it is through Roku. Roku’s Channel Store has Pandora, and you may download and install it from there.

Hook up your Roku device to the HDMI port on your TV.

Turn on your television by opening the Roku media player and launching it.

Using the Roku Sign-in credentials, connect the device to the internet.

The home button on the Roku remote will bring you to the Roku home page.

Select Streaming Channels from the home screen.

The Channel Store will be opened for you.

Search for and then select Pandora from the list of available channels.

You can now add channels from the Pandora app’s information page.

Adding the Pandora app to your list of channels has been completed.

Go to your Roku Player’s Channels menu after enabling Pandora on your Roku device.

After opening Pandora, select the option to continue.

Open your browser and go to http://www.pandora.com/ to register.

At www.pandora.com/roku, enter your Roku-linked TV screen’s activation code.

Roku-connected televisions can now access this channel

How Does Pandora Work?

Three alternative subscription options are available for Pandora: Pandora Free, Pandora Plus, and Pandora Premium. Starting with the free Pandora service, Pandora is ad-supported.

Using the free plan, you get a personalized station and the ability to listen to music without committing to a subscription. There is a limit to how many times you can skip tracks. You also have no control over the selection of tracks or the ability to rewind a track.

Between the free and paid choices, Pandora Plus serves as a common middle ground. The 30-day free trial period is included. Unlimited skips and offline listening are included in the Plus edition, which is free but without ads. You may also use it to choose specific tunes and listen to them again.

If you’re a student or military member, you can get a 30-day free trial of Pandora Premium as well as discounts for you and your family (minimum of six people). Even though Spotify Plus allows users to create and share playlists, the premium version goes further by allowing users to do so.

Alternatively, You can use Roku’s built-in Pandora app

The Roku Channel Store can be accessed using any web browser on any device by going to the official Roku website.

In the upper right corner, click Sign in and enter your login information.

Then, type Pandora into the search box and press Enter.

In the search results, select the Pandora app from the drop-down menu.

To add Pandora to your Roku, go to the Add Channels page and select the Add Pandora button.

To use Pandora on your Roku, you first need to download and install the software.

The Pandora app will now open, and you’ll be prompted to sign in using your email and password. After then, you’re free to enjoy your preferred tunes.

How to Screen Mirror Pandora on a Roku Streaming Device

Go to Settings > System > Screen Mirroring > Screen Mirroring mode on your Roku TV to enable screen mirroring. Follow these steps after you’ve selected the Prompt or Always Allow option.

On your Android phone, open the Google Play Store by pressing the home button.

Look for and download the Pandora app from the App Store.

Launch the Notification Panel and then tap on Cast.

The next step is to select a Roku device.

Finally, open the Pandora app and login into your account.

Finally, you can use your Roku TV to listen to music from your computer, smartphone, or tablet.

FAQ’s

Q. Is there a fee for Pandora on Roku?

For free, you may download Pandora from Roku’s Channel Store. Our basic service is completely free, but we also offer a variety of paid options.

Monthly subscriptions to Pandora Plus are $4.99 (annually $54.89), to Pandora Premium are $9.99 (annually $109/89), and to Premium Family, which includes six devices, monthly subscriptions are $14.99 (annually $164/89) Despite the limitations, it offers a free service.

Q. On my Roku, how can I use the Pandora app?

A Roku activation code is required to log in to your existing Roku account.

Q:- Can you listen to music on Roku?

Definitely. Streaming music apps like Pandora, Spotify, iHeartRadio, or TuneIn can be easily downloaded. Local tracks can be added for offline listening as well.

