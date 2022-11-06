Passenger Hurt, Motorcyclist Dies In Seabrook Crash On Route 107

In a collision on Route 107 in Seabrook on Saturday afternoon, one rider perished and another was hurt.

At 2:14 pm, police were called to the vicinity of 319 Route 107, close to The Brook casino. According to the authorities, a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle was headed south on Route 107 when a 2010 Toyota Corolla, which was heading north, attempted to make a left turn into the gaming establishment.

The motorcycle’s driver was declared deceased at the scene. The driver’s identity has not been made public by the authorities. According to the police, the motorcycle’s passenger was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital. The Toyota Corolla’s passengers were unharmed.

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH RESULTING IN A FATALITY On Saturday, November 5, 2022, at approximately 2:14 PM, the @SeabrookNHPD responded to a crash with reported injury involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the area of 319 Route 107. pic.twitter.com/oudAiTOZYh — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) November 6, 2022

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing. Police stated that it doesn’t seem like speed or drunkenness were factors.

Read about: Two Minors Detained In Brian Robinson Shooting

Following the collision, Route 107 was shut down for a number of hours between Lower New Zealand Road and Batchelder Road.

Due to the severity of the collision, the Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene.

The Kensington Police Department, Hampton Falls Police Department, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Seabrook Fire Department, Department of Transportation, and Deputy Medical Examiner’s Office all provided assistance to the Seabrook Police Department and the New Hampshire State Police on the scene.

Trooper First Class Nathaniel Goodwin can be reached at Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@dos.nh.gov or by voicemail at (603) 223-8854 if you believe you may have seen the accident or the circumstances that led up to it.

Read More On Our Website: