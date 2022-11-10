Passenger In Stolen Vehicle Dies In Mall Of America Ramp Collision While Avoiding Police

A guy from Willmar, Minnesota, 23 years old, was identified Wednesday as the passenger died in the accident caused by a suspected vehicle thief fleeing police from a Mall of America parking lot.

A little after 4 o’clock, the accident happened. Police said the incident happened on Tuesday on the Lindau Lane on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 494.

According to the State Patrol, Abdikadir M. Issack was killed in the collision. Two others in the vehicle were also hurt and transferred to HCMC by ambulance, the police said.

According to the State Patrol, the driver and a female passenger, both from Minneapolis, were in their early 20s.

The patrol was planning to reveal the three suspects’ names on Wednesday evening.

If the cops are to be believed:

When a license plate scanner at a parking garage entry in Bloomington revealed that a vehicle had been reported stolen, officers dispatched to the mall immediately.

The police attempted to pull the motorist over, but he sped off toward the I-494 on-ramp, where he crashed into a railing and then a pillar supporting the flyover.

Front-seat passenger from Willmar was pronounced deceased at the spot.