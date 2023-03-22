Pastor Says Following Church Fire That “God Will Help Us Through This”

After an eight-alarm fire, Monday night devastated a church and endangered a local school, the structure was left in ruins. At around 6 o’clock in the evening, the Fountain of Life Center in Florence Township, New Jersey, was bustling with hundreds of firefighters. Church services are held at 2035 Columbus Rd.
“It’s a tragic loss,” Russell Hodgins, a senior pastor at the Fountain of Life Center, said. Hundreds of firefighters and rescue workers from five counties in New Jersey battled the roaring blaze and thick smoke that enveloped the church.
“The sanctuary’s just been completely burned,” Hodgins said. “The roof collapsing is a pretty embedded image in my mind.” All of the church’s facade went up in flames. According to Hodgins, a crucifix and dome that were on top of the roof fell into the chapel.
“When we saw that drop into the sanctuary,” Hodgins said, “that was a pretty devastating image.”
The administrator of the Florence Township Fire District, Robert Tharp, stated that,
“Firefighters did a tremendous job of trying to stop the fire interiorly, it was just the size of the building the amount of fire that was here we had to switch our operation to a defensive operation,“
Firefighters’ main concern was keeping the blaze from spreading to the nearby elementary/middle/high school. No one has been hurt, as far as we know. The origin of the fire has yet to be determined by investigators.
According to Hodgins, the 300 or so students who were supposed to attend courses today will not be able to do so. In contrast, the pastors of Fountain of Life emphasized that the congregation itself is more important than the physical location of the church.
“We have a link that’s directly connecting our church building auditorium to our school, so hopefully that isn’t affected,” Matthew Boudwin, the student ministries pastor at the Fountain of Life Center, said.
Many people, including Boudwin, whose ancestors worked on the construction of the chapel back in 1969, are finding it difficult to cope with the loss. “This church is everything to me, everything to a lot of people,” Boudwin said.
Despite everything that has happened, the faithful remain united.
“The church is not brick and mortar, the church is really the body of believers,” Hodgins said. “God will help us through this, and I believe the church will be stronger than ever.”