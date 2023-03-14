Former Representative and Feminist Pioneer Patricia Schroeder Passes Away at Age 82

Democrat and longtime woman’s rights advocate US Rep. Patricia Schroeder of Colorado passed away recently. In terms of age, she was 82. Schroeder’s daughter Jamie Cornish confirmed to CNN that her mother passed away on Monday night at a hospital in Celebration, Florida, with her family by her side. Cornish stated that stroke-related problems were to blame.
According to her biography in the House of Representatives, Schroeder was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 1972 and went on to serve for more than two decades, becoming regarded as a vigorous voice on topics ranging from women’s reproductive rights to armaments control.
She was one of the few women to join the Military Services Committee, which was formerly composed entirely of men. Schroeder’s parents, an insurance salesman, and a public school teacher gave him the foundation he needed to become a pilot and a law school graduate. He was born in Portland, Oregon. She was a mother of two when she won a seat in Congress.
Schroeder reportedly claimed as a child,
“When I was growing up,” “my father was always interested in politics and he talked about it. The dinner table conversations were always very vivid about what was going on.”
In her autobiography, “24 Years of Housework…and the Place Is Still a Mess: My Life in Politics,” Schroeder recalled being one of just 14 women in the House upon her election.
“The women in Congress had to wage virtually every battle alone,” she wrote, “whether we were fighting for female pages (there were none) or a place where we could pee.”
An incredible public servant and historic trailblazer, Pat Schroeder’s countless contributions to the State of Colorado and our country will truly have a lasting impact.
My deepest condolences to her family. https://t.co/6FITZ6jBgi
— Rep. Joe Neguse (@RepJoeNeguse) March 14, 2023
Her prominence on Capitol Hill began in the late 1980s, when she was “battling Republicans on military spending, reproductive rights, or workplace reform measures,” as her bio puts it. She also came up with the term “Teflon president” to describe the public’s perception of then-President Ronald Reagan, who remained popular despite his involvement in the Iran-Contra affair.
