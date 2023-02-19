Patrons Beat Drunk Man Who Pulled Shotgun Into Oregon Bar

According to Oregon police, a drunken man entered a bar with a shotgun but was immediately disarmed and stopped by the bar’s guests.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were summoned to the Skyland Pub in Troutdale, Oregon, on Thursday night. When they arrived, they discovered a man who had entered the establishment with a shotgun and was shortly confronted by two patrons, Oregon’s Fox 8 News reported.
According to the police, the two customers were able to stop the man and disarm him by snatching the shotgun and shooting him in the face.
While others filed outside, additional customers assisted in tackling the man.
The defendant, identified as 39-year-old Arturo Michel-Apolinar, is accused with menacing and unauthorised use of a weapon, according to the police.
According to court documents, Michel-Apolinar was let out of jail on Friday.
According to reports, the incident’s sole victim was the suspect.
The shotgun was found at the site, according to the sheriff’s office.
Read Next: