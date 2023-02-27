Paul Herbst Cause of Death: How Did Paul Herbst Die After Returning From Turkey?

Only days after returning from Turkey following an earthquake relief expedition, Paul Herbst, director of Medi Response KZN, passed away. His colleagues in the medical field are mourning and in disbelief after his unexpected passing. Keep reading to find out Paul Herbst Cause of Death.
Who Was Paul Herbst?
Medic and industry veteran Paul Herbst has been at the helm of Medi Response’s KwaZulu-Natal office.
Since 2018, it has served as a provider of private emergency medical services. He grew the business to new heights, eventually making it a go-to for anyone in need of urgent medical care in the area.
Paul dedicated his life’s work to serving the sick and injured, regardless of their financial status.
His dedication to his patient’s well-being set a high bar for other healthcare providers.
To help individuals who were hurt by the earthquake that struck Turkey earlier this month, Herbst and his colleagues had just returned from a relief expedition. After a little more than a week, he headed back to South Africa.
Paul Herbst Cause of Death
Medi Response’s personnel expressed their sorrow for the loss of director Paul Herbst in a Tuesday post. The news of Paul Herbst’s death came as a complete shock. His position at Medi Response KZN was Director.
The Medi Response team issued a message to his loved ones expressing their “deepest sympathies” and reassuring them of their thoughts and prayers during this time of loss. His demise had a mysterious origin.
Everyone who worked in the emergency medical services sector agreed that Paul was an inspiring and well-liked leader. The loss of Paul is tremendous, and his absence will be keenly felt by all those who knew and loved him. His constant dedication to helping those in need was legendary, and his work reflected his heartfelt desire to improve the lives of others.
Turkish Emb Pretoria gives its condolences to Paul Herbst’s family in the following tweet:
Our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our hero as well as @GiftoftheGivers.
Turkish people will be forever grateful for all his efforts in saving lives.https://t.co/3i9EwBtNqR
— Turkish Emb Pretoria (@TurkishEmbPTA) February 22, 2023
Herbst joined the Medi Response team that was dispatched by Gift of the Givers after the disastrous earthquake in Turkey and Syria, which left thousands dead or homeless, to provide aid to the victims. The absence of specifics concerning his death is unfortunate, but at the time this piece was written, the family had not yet released any additional information.
Paul Herbst’s Son Sevaughn Dies In A Motorbike Accident
The manner of Sevaughn Herbst’s passing is unknown. Sevaughn Herbst, the son of Paul Herbst, was killed in a motorcycle accident. Linda Herbst, Paul Herbst’s wife, and his mother announced this sad news on social media.
According to her, in just four days, their family of four shrank to two. Paul will be laid to rest at Grace Family Church in Ballito on February 28 at 11:00 a.m.
Skyler Herbst, the younger son of Linda and her late husband, and Linda Herbst are currently the only surviving members of the Herbst family.
Paul Herbst, the KwaZulu-Natal director of Medi Response, just returned from Turkey, where he had been helping with relief operations following the country’s devastating earthquake, and tragically passed away.
