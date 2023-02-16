PCH Activation Code: How To Enter The Activation Code On pch.com/actnow (2023)

PCH is well-known as the sweepstakes organization that regularly has the “Prize Patrol” show up at the homes of lucky winners with massive cheques ranging from $1000 to millions of dollars while the media is present to document the event. Audiences across the United States have been captivated by these unforgettable, real-life reactions of shocked winners.
Founded in 1953 as a limited liability company, Publishers Clearing House has since grown into a dominant player in the direct-to-consumer industry by providing a wide range of web and mobile-based entertainment properties that offer a combination of curated multi-channel shopping and free-to-play, chance-to-win digital entertainment.
Over $565 million in prizes have been distributed by the company, and it has grown to encompass several opportunities to participate and win in digital and social media-based contests accessible via mobile devices.
The company makes money through 100% satisfaction-guaranteed bill-me-later offers on products and magazines as well as through digital advertising and search advertising.
More than forty percent of PCH’s earnings are distributed to charitable trusts that fund initiatives in the areas of the arts, the environment, health care, and other important areas.
Contents
What Does The PCH Postcard Look Like?
Let me show you what the PCH postcard looks like before I dive into the specifics of the instructions. See the outside below:
www.pch.com/actnow
Please READ if you have recently received a postcard from PCH, including the website address www.pch.com/actnow and an activation code.
It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t enjoy a good mail check; what you might uncover surprises you. Mail delivery might be a deluge or a trickle depending on the day. Postcards can easily be lost in the mail or misplaced among other mail items like magazines and circulars. Despite its seeming insignificance, it could be bearing some significant news.
Our postcard may not be from a faraway land with the words “wish you were here,” but it does have some really exciting news that you won’t want to miss out on! If you have received a PCH postcard in the mail with an activation code, you may enter our Fast 50 Sweepstakes for a chance to win a fabulous cash reward by following the easy, step-by-step instructions below.
How To Enter The Activation Code On www.pch.com/actnow
Here you can see that your PCH Activation Code will be shown in the bottom right corner of the screen. (It appears as five question marks here, but yours will be a real, live five-digit number.) The procedure for turning it on is straightforward once you’ve found it:
1. Once you’ve located your PCH Activation Code, go to pch.com/actnow to activate your code.
2. Enter your code at pch.com/actnow and click the “Submit Code” button.
3. When you click the link, a new page will load with some brief registration questions on it. If you answer the questions and hit the next button, your entry will be added to the Winner Selection pool.
You can ask questions in the space provided below. Keep your 5-digit PCH Activation Code to yourself, and don’t post it in the discussion below.
