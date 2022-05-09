Peacocktv Com Tv: Watch For Free, Devices And All You Need To Know

You already have Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max. Do you need Peacock TV as well? If you’re still on the fence about Peacock Premium, NBC’s new-ish streaming service that came out in 2020, there’s a free version you can try first before deciding to pay for it.

In the meantime, keep reading as we answer all of the most common questions about Peacock TV, such as what’s included in the streaming service, how much it costs, what shows and movies are available, how to stream, and more. We’ll also talk about the pros and cons of the streaming service.

How Does Peacock TV Work?

On April 15, 2020, Comcast’s Xfinity TV and broadband-only customers were the first ones to be able to use the NBC Universal streaming service. Then, on July 15, 2020, it went national, and customers could choose between free and paid versions.

Peacock TV has different levels of pricing and service. There’s Peacock Free, Peacock Premium, and Peacock Premium Plus. Below, you’ll find more information about each version, including how much it costs.

Peacock TV Cost & Pricing Info, Availability

Peacock TV is a new streaming service that is now available in the US. It is the biggest new streaming service of 2020. Peacock is a video-on-demand service that is similar to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, but it focuses on content from the NBC network. This is a big step up from the NBC app that is already on phones and tablets.

The main difference is that Peacock has a free tier with over 13,000 hours of content and traditionally paid tiers that let you watch a lot more. And from what I’ve seen of the free plan, it looks pretty good so far, especially considering how easy it is to sign up for Peacock TV.

Peacock has a lot of NBC shows. For example, you can stream Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and Battlestar Galactica right now on the free tier, but you can only watch Frasier and Cheers in full on Peacock’s premium plan. Original shows on Peacock include Brave New World and the David Schwimmer comedy Intelligence. Later this year, the NBC show AP Bio will move to Peacock. At launch, you can also stream a lot of movies, such as the first three Jurassic Park movies.

In 2021, when The Office leaves Netflix after many years and comes to Peacock exclusively, things get interesting. This is a huge win for the platform.

There are three price tiers for Peacock TV: free, $4.99, and $9.99 per month. We’ll talk more about each one below. We’ll tell you what kinds of shows and movies you can expect in each tier so you can choose the one that makes the most sense for you.

Can NBC’s library of shows compete in the long run with streaming giants like Netflix, Hulu, and the newcomer Disney Plus? It looks like a big question mark. Here’s everything we know about Peacock TV at launch, like how much it will cost, what devices will work with it, what shows will be exclusive to it, and more.

Peacock TV Apps and Devices

The Peacock TV app is available on most of the most popular streaming devices. In June 2021, it finally made it to Fire TV. Peacock is also available on Roku, some game consoles, and some smart TVs.

You can also get Peacock TV on Android devices from the Google Play Store and on iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV from the Apple App Store.

Here are the devices that can be used with the Peacock app:

Amazon Fire TV

Android mobile devices

Android TV

Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD

Apple mobile devices

Comcast Xfinity Flex

LG Smart TVs

Roku

Vizio SmartCast TVs

Sony PlayStation 4 and PS5

Microsoft Xbox One, Series X, and S

Google Chromecast

Comcast Xfinity X1

Peacock TV Use For Free

When you sign up for Peacock Premium, whether you want the $4.99 or $9.99 tier, you’ll get a 7-day free trial. The first one has three to five minutes of ads per hour, while the second one doesn’t have many (some programs must contractually play commercials, though).

Peacock TV Reviews

In our review of Peacock, we said that it is a great way to watch old TV shows, and we were thrilled that Xfinity customers get Peacock Premium for free. But the lack of originals and the lack of content in the “trending” section made it feel a little empty.

CNET liked the service because it had a free tier, had fewer ads than Hulu, and had news and late-night shows, which none of the other streaming services did. Overall, though, CNET didn’t like the service because it didn’t have any original content and its back catalog was missing many seasons of key shows like Saturday Night Live and regular Law and Order.

People at Decider say that “Everything is fine” for Peacock, but “there are many, many miles to go” (emphasis theirs). Decider joined the group of people who say they “probably won’t ever use Trending.”

Can Peacock Beat Netflix and Everything Else?

Given how crowded the streaming market has become in recent years, Peacock’s free tier gives it a huge advantage in getting people to notice it. It will be interesting to see how this free offering changes over time compared to its paid levels.

We think that over time, Peacock TV will be a service that is somewhere between Hulu and Disney Plus. It will have a good selection of shows but not as many originals as Netflix. This seems to be shown by the prices.

It will be important to keep adding to that library over time, but there are worse things to have in your back pocket than every episode of The Office.

