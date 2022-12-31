Pearland Woman Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Sexually Assaulting A Man At A Bar

For her part in beating and sexually abusing a man at a pub in northwest Harris County in 2021, a Pearland woman was given a 20-year jail sentence, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.
In a news release, District Attorney Kim Ogg stated that “this was a horrific attack, and this woman not only participated but also tried to conceal the evidence of what transpired.” Our thoughts are with the victim, who innocently sought refuge from the cold and ought to have been safe.
The 31-year-old Ariel Cordoba entered a guilty plea to aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, and aggravated sexual assault.
Her co-defendant Felix Vale, 38, was found guilty by a jury last month and given an 82-year prison term.
According to Ogg’s office, the couple cooperated to beat another bar patron unconscious before continuing to beat and abuse him during the record winter storm in February 2021.
1/ 3 Ariel Cordoba, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in brutally beating and sexually assaulting a man at a northwest Harris County bar in 2021. #PublicSafety pic.twitter.com/kFnKoFZgKg
— Harris County DA (@HarrisCountyDAO) December 29, 2022
Following a punishment hearing on Wednesday, Cordoba received his sentence.
The 49-year-old victim had gone out for a couple of beers with a companion at a bar in the 17000 block of Ella Boulevard. They were calmly seated at the bar when Cordoba and Vale, an irate couple, confronted them, as seen on surveillance footage.
According to Ogg’s office, the couple left the bar and came back a little over ten minutes later to attack the victim, who was unconscious after just five seconds of the beating. For about 30 minutes before the arrival of deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the pair beat the victim with their fists, feet, a barstool, and a revolver.
Ogg’s office recognized that the attack, which occurred during the storm that hit Houston in 2021, caused a delay in law enforcement.
The couple abused the victim sexually while thrashing him and stealing his money. He needed numerous surgeries after the incident, and he is still recovering.
The victim deserved justice, according to Assistant District Attorney Ryan Volkmer, who prosecuted the case alongside ADA Jarrell Gibson.
It is very difficult for witnesses, jurors, and even the judge to watch the video of this awful tragedy, he stated. “We have fought to see that justice is served in the horrific beating of a perfect stranger by this pair who took intentional action and collaborated with one another.”
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office worked hard to ensure that Cordoba and Vale were made to answer for their actions, and Volkmer commended the witnesses and the victim for taking them on in court.
