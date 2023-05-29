The Internet’s Favorite Daddy Pedro Pascal Got an Eye Infection From Fans Thumbing His Eyes

Pedro Pascal’s popularity is going through the roof. He went from being a beauty to being one of the hottest men to now being the internet’s most thirst-trapping daddy. The actor who was just in The Last of Us has become known for not just one but three huge long-running shows, and in all of them, he plays a much bigger role (Game of Thrones, Narcos, and The Mandalorian).
Even though everything he does now gets a lot of attention, many of us will never forget that the first time we saw him was in the Westeros story, where he played the charming Oberyn Martell.
As Oberyn, he was one of the show’s most interesting characters who died in a very violent way. If you haven’t seen Game of Thrones yet, here’s a spoiler, and we’re not even sorry about it. The Mountain killed Pedro’s character, Martell, in the show by stabbing him in the eyes with his thumbs.
We were all shocked by how brutally Oberyn died in Game of Thrones, but that scene has since become Pedro Pascal’s identity. Fans meet him and take selfies while reenacting that scene. The star now says that so many thumbs touching his eyes caused him to get an eye infection.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Pedro Pascal reveals he got an eye infection after many fans took selfies with their thumbs in his eyes following his character’s iconic death in ‘Game of Thrones’. pic.twitter.com/DKxvrmgAwv
— Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 29, 2023
According to IndieWire, Pedro Pascal was talking about how much he liked having fans after Game of Thrones, and he also talked about this. People took a lot of selfies with their thumbs in Pascal’s eyes when he was younger, he said.
This was because of “Game of Thrones” and how his character died, which was very sad. “At first, I was so happy that the character on the show was doing well that I let them! Then I remember getting a bit of an eye infection.”
But this isn’t the first time he’s talked about meeting strange fans. The actor who is also in the Mandalorian once said, “It’s an honor to be a part of these huge franchises like ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Star Wars,’ but I’m still getting used to people recognizing me”.
Pedro Pascal said, “A guy stopped me on the street the other day and said, ‘My son loves ‘The Mandalorian.'” The next thing I know, I’m FaceTiming with a six-year-old who doesn’t know who I am because my character always wears a mask.”
