Pelosi Attack Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

On Tuesday morning in federal court in San Francisco, the man accused of assaulting Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, entered a not guilty plea.

David DePape, 42, is accused of assaulting a federal official’s family member and attempting to abduct a federal official.

DePape may spend up to 20 years in federal prison on the kidnapping charge, plus another three years on supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and possible restitution. Potential penalties for the assault charge include up to 30 years in federal prison, five years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and restitution.

Angela Chuang, DePape’s federal public attorney, has said they are not petitioning for DePape’s release from jail. Upon his return to state custody, he will be placed under the protection of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department.

He said just his own name. DePape had to appear in court with a sling on his injured shoulder once before. There was no sling on his arm on that Tuesday.

On November 30th, he is scheduled to appear in federal court again.