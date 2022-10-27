Penn Jillette Net Worth 2022: Is He Married To Emily Zolten?

Penn Jillette is an American comedian, musician, actor, best-selling author, and illusionist. Jillette went to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College and is one half of the successful comedy-magic duo Penn & Teller.

They have been on several TV shows, such as “Penn & Teller’s Sin City Spectacular” (1998–1999) and “Penn & Teller: Bullshit!” (2003–2010). Penn & Teller has been performing at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino since 2001. This makes them the longest-running headlining act at the same Las Vegas hotel.

Penn is an outspoken atheist and libertarian. He has written eight books, and one of them, “God, No!: Signs You May Already Be an Atheist and Other Magical Tales,” was on the “New York Times” Hardcover Nonfiction list for six weeks in 2011.

Early Life

Penn Jillette was born on March 5, 1955, in Greenfield, Massachusetts. His full name is Penn Fraser Jillette. Valda, his mother, was a secretary, and Samuel, his father, worked at the Franklin County Jail.

Penn also has an older sister named Valda. When he was born, she was 23 years old. As a teen, he read the Bible and stopped believing in God.

Jillette started juggling when he was 12 years old, and he started learning magic in the late 1960s. He was influenced by the way illusionist James Randi admitted that magic was a trick, not a sign of psychic or supernatural powers.

Penn graduated from high school in 1973, and he and a classmate, Michael Moschen, started juggling together. In 1974, he graduated from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College.

That same year, he met Raymond Teller, and the two of them, along with their friend Weir Chrisemer, started The Asparagus Valley Cultural Society. Penn & Teller started in 1981.

Penn, who talks a lot, and Teller, who doesn’t say much, were the stars of an off-Broadway show in 1985 that won them an Obie Award and the Broadway show “Penn & Teller” in 1987, which ran for 122 performances at the Ritz Theatre before going on a national tour.

Career

Jillette played the bass in the band Bongos, Bass and Bob while he was in Penn & Teller’s off-Broadway show. In 1988, the band released the album “Never Mind the Sex Pistols, Here’s Bongos, Bass, and Bob! (What on Earth Were They Thinking?)” Read About Michael Kopsa

He was also in a band called Captain Howdy, which put out two albums: “Tattoo of Blood” in 1994 and “Money Feeds My Music Machine” in 1996. (1997). From 1990 to 1994, Penn wrote a column for the magazine PC/Computing. In 1997, he wrote a column for the Excite.com search engine.

In the 1990s, he was the main announcer for Comedy Central promos and appeared in several movies and TV shows, such as “Hackers” (1995), “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” (1998), “Friends” (1997), “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” (1996–1997), and “Babylon 5” (1998).

Guy’s Ultimate Game Night Premiering Wednesday, October 26th at 9pm- “Magic and Mayhem”

We appear in Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Lounge facing off against Carson Kressley and Matt Iseman for a night of food games!#GuysUltimateGameNight @FoodNetwork @discoveryplus @MrTeller pic.twitter.com/cFsADc1k21 — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) October 26, 2022

Penn and Teller started making their own show, “Penn & Teller: Bullshit!,” on Showtime in 2003. Two years later, Jillette co-directed and co-produced “The Aristocrats,” which won Best Documentary at the 2005 U.S. Comedy Arts Festival Awards. Penn co-hosted “Penn Radio” on Free FM and was the host of the NBC game show “Identity” from 2006 to 2007.

In 2008, Jillette tried out for ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” During the first results show, he kicked off the show. He also competed on “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2012, but was fired during Week 11.

The next year, he appeared on the “All-Star” season of the show and came in second, raising $663,655 for the charity Opportunity Village. In 2011, “Penn & Teller Tell a Lie” started on the Discovery Channel, and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” started on ITV (the show moved to The CW four years later).

Penn began a podcast called “Penn’s Sunday School” in 2012. As of July 2020, it is still going. Jillette has been on a lot of TV shows in the 2000s, like “Just Shoot Me” (2001), “The West Wing” (2004), “Modern Family” (2015), and “Scorpion” (2016).

He has also been on reality TV shows and competitions, like “Hollywood Squares” (1999–2004), “Wizard Wars” (2014), “Celebrity Wife Swap” (2014), and “Celebrity Jeopardy” (2014). (2015).

Career In Writing

In addition to writing for Penn & Teller’s TV shows, Jillette wrote the TV movies “Don’t Try This at Home!” in 1990, “Monstervision” in 1993, and “Tim’s Vermeer” in 2013. Read About Tanya Tucker

In 1989, he wrote, “Cruel Tricks for Dear Friends,” which was followed by “Penn and Teller’s How to Play with Your Food” (1992), “Penn and Teller’s How to Play in Traffic” (1997), “Sock” (2004), “How to Cheat Your Friends at Poker: The Wisdom of Dickie Richard” (2005), “God, No!: Signs You May Already Be an Atheist and Other Magical Tales” (2011), (2016).

Personal Life

Penn married TV producer Emily Zolten at the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel on November 23, 2014. Their daughter Moxie CrimeFighter was born on June 3, 2005, and their son Zolten was born on May 22, 2006.

Jillette has said that he wants all drugs to be legal, but he has never tried drugs or alcohol because he has a personality that makes him want to do so. Penn was taken to the hospital in December 2014 because he had high blood pressure.

He changed some things about his life and lost 105 pounds by March of the next year. Jillette always has one fingernail on his left hand painted red. He has said that he wears Essie’s Jelly Apple Red nail polish to remember his mother, who died in 2000.

Prizes And Awards

In 2004, Jillette won a WGA Award for Comedy/Variety (Including Talk) – Series for “Penn & Teller: Bullshit!,” which also got him 9 Emmy nominations.

He was also up for an Emmy in 1999 for “Sin City Spectacular,” a BAFTA Film Award in 2014 for “Tim’s Vermeer,” and a CableACE Award in 1994 for “Monstervision.” In April 2013, Penn and Teller got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Magic Castle named them “Magicians of the Year” the next day.

Penn Jillette Net Worth

Penn Jillette Net Worth is estimated to be around $200 Million in 2022. Penn and Emily bought a 7,808-square-foot mansion in Las Vegas for $3.8 million in 2015.

The mansion has 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a Jacuzzi tub, a balcony, a swimming pool, and a swimming pool. In 1994, Jillette bought a Las Vegas house with seven bedrooms that he called “The Slammer.” He sold it in 2016 for $1.88 million.

Read More: