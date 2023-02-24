Pennsylvania Cop Arrested For Allegedly Buying Cocaine

According to reports, a police officer from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was apprehended over the weekend for reportedly attempting to purchase cocaine from a covert informant in a nearby county.
The Cumberland County Drug Task Force detained 28-year-old Justin Thomas Taylor for allegedly trying to possess cocaine and having drug paraphernalia.
Taylor, a police officer with the Harrisburg Police Department, was detained as part of a narcotics enforcement operation carried out by the Dauphin County and Cumberland County Drug Task Forces, according to a press statement from the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office.
Taylor was discovered by task force members on February 16 after a search warrant was carried out in Cumberland County.
The Seller Gave A Tip Regarding The Officer
The officers learned that a person they were looking into for selling illegal substances may have had a police officer as a customer.
On February 19, an informant informed the task team that Taylor would appear at a specific location and time to buy cocaine.
The task force detained Taylor after he took possession of the cocaine, according to the district attorney’s office.
Cumberland County District Attorney Seán M. McCormack remarked, “Every time we come across an officer that is breaching the law, it is quite distressing.” “The cop has completely betrayed the confidence the people had in him to uphold the law and not break it. I recall instructing this guy when he was a fresh graduate of the police academy. When training new officers, I always emphasize the value of holding oneself and other officers to the highest ethical standards.”
Taylor has been suspended, awaiting an investigation by the Dauphin County and Cumberland County Drug Task Forces, according to Matt Maisel, a spokesman for the City of Harrisburg.
You can bookmark our website, californiaexaminer.net, to ensure you get the most recent News updates as soon as they become available. You can also Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about Current news.
Check out our more Cop-related news: