Pennsylvania Woman Discovered Alive In Puerto Rico After Being Missing Since 1992

Authorities and her family announced Friday that a Pennsylvania “street preacher” who suddenly vanished more than three decades ago had been discovered alive in a nursing home in Puerto Rico.
“I don’t think so. Gloria Smith, Patricia Kopta’s sister, told ABC 7 that it was a complete shock. “For those years, we really believed she had passed away.”
At the age of 52, Kopta abruptly vanished from Pittsburgh’s streets, confounding her husband, siblings, and police authorities, who ultimately pronounced her dead.
After first informing staff members she had arrived in Puerto Rico on a cruise ship from Europe, she eventually checked into an elderly care facility in 1999, according to Ross Township Deputy Police Chief Brian Kohlhepp, who spoke to CBS Pittsburgh.
But when her dementia worsened, she revealed some elements of her life to a social worker, who then contacted an Interpol agent.
When Kohlhepp was approached by that officer, a DNA sample was used to later confirm the missing woman’s identity. After several months, the police informed Bob that his long-lost wife had been located about 2,000 miles away.
Bob claimed, “I return home one night and she’s simply gone and nobody knows where she is,” at a police press conference on Thursday.
“It’s almost been 31 years, and it’s been horrible. I spent a lot of money on it. Even in Puerto Rico, I placed ads in the newspaper to find her.
He claimed that Smith, who is now 83, had mental health issues at the time of her disappearance and had frequently mentioned travelling to a warm place like Puerto Rico.
He claimed she was a neighbourhood “The Sparrow” and “Patty”-style street preacher who frequently loitered outside the city.
According to Smith, the previous 31 years have been painful for her family.
It was difficult for all of us since my mother, her [other] sister, and I were constantly concerned about her, she added.
But, she stated that she intends to see her elderly sister in the south.
We’re overjoyed, and I really hope I can visit her soon, she added.
