Pensioner Deported to UK for 40-Year-Old Crime Describes “Absolute Horror”

A pensioner extradited to the UK for the alleged assault of a police officer in 1980 and kept in prison for seven months before being cleared has told of the “absolute misery” of his ordeal.
Since the 1980s, Rory McGrath has been a resident of the state of New York, but in 2021, he was arrested and extradited to the United Kingdom to face charges for a crime that occurred four decades earlier.
The retired construction worker was placed under house arrest in New York and kept there for 15 months until being transferred to the United Kingdom in July of last year, where he remained in custody for the subsequent seven months.
The judge reportedly told the jury, after returning a not guilty verdict in February, “We have worse things to deal with, if I can put it that way.”
McGrath has now informed the BBC of the “devastating” impact the case has had on his wife and sons, while his lawyer said he had “never seen such a brazen misuse of taxpayer dollars as in this case”.
McGrath stated to the BBC:“There are multiple victims here. It’s been very stressful for everybody.”
Although he was attempting to forget the “absolute misery” of it all, he remarked, “It’s like Ground Zero – I don’t care to think about it, but it’s always going to be there.” Leeds native now 64 years old had his first fight there when he was 21 years old.
He was one of five males charged by prosecutors with assaulting a police officer. McGrath claimed he was “set up” and that it was “continuous persecution” for an Irish person in England in the 1970s and 1980s, so he moved back home to Ireland.
Try to See Things From Different Angles Just click on the following links to get some further interesting reading material:
- Florida Pregnant Uber Murder Suspect Wants Release Since Unborn Baby Not Charged With Crime
- Tiktok’s Crime Scene Cleaning Addiction Is Bloody
- Un: Xinjiang Uyghurs May Have Been Victims of Crimes Against Humanity
He lived in Dublin for a while before relocating to the United States, where he ultimately met and wed his future bride. Since then, McGrath had traveled to the UK multiple times using his own passport and had returned to Ireland to petition for American citizenship.
Although the retiree admitted to having absconded in 1980, he said he thought the matter had been resolved because he had no problems during his travels and had not heard from authorities.
But, in 2016, extradition procedures were initiated after a local West Yorkshire police officer learned of the warrant and forwarded the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
According to McGrath, he didn’t find out until 2021, when US Marshals stormed his house and arrested him while his wife and twin kids, then 18, were roused from bed at gunpoint. A US judge released him on house arrest while he awaited trial, but once he was extradited to the UK he was incarcerated there.
During his trial in Leeds Crown Court, McGrath was exonerated of all charges of assault leading to ABD; he has since returned to the United States. His attorney, Daniel Martin, has since raised doubts about the “urgent necessity” of extraditing him back to the UK for trial.
When asked by the BBC why prosecutors decided to “spend so much money and time and effort bringing back Mr. McGrath for an allegation, which by any criteria was low on the Richter scale of assaults,” he demanded an explanation.
It is no longer acceptable, as pointed out by Martin, for a victim to identify a suspect after a description has been disseminated and the suspect is already in jail; this was a major weakness in the prosecution’s case.
Whereas West Yorkshire Police claimed their pursuit of McGrath was “reasonable,” the CPS was quoted by the BBC as saying that assaults on police officers were severe regardless of when they occurred and that it was right to put all the evidence before a jury.
Don’t Miss a Thing—Bookmark the California Examiner and Have It Always Only a Click Away