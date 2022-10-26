“Perfect Storm For A Mass Shooter” Was Written On The Gunman’s Letter

St. Louis Police Commissioner Michael Sack said on Tuesday that the 19-year-old who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a high school was armed with an AR-15-style weapon and what seemed to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition.

There was also a handwritten note that Central Visual and Performing Arts High School shooter Orlando Harris left behind, in which he explained why he had opened fire that day. Alexandria Bell, a tenth-grader, and Jean Kuczka, a 61-year-old physical education instructor, both perished, while seven other pupils were injured.

The gunman lamented his lack of social connections in his suicide letter, which Sack read. He referred to the circumstances as the “ideal storm for a mass shooter” in his note.

The shooter’s gun jammed and 16-year-old Taniya Gholston made it out from Central Visual Performing Arts school. @stltoday pic.twitter.com/UgYW4S3LFc — Kim Bell (@kbellpd) October 24, 2022

Sack stated that the shooter had ammunition on his person, in a backpack, and in the stairwells.

Students hid behind barricades and under desks, jumped from windows, and fled the school as the incident unfolded. One terrified teen claimed she stared the shooter down until his rifle jammed and she got away. Multiple eyewitnesses inside the school reported hearing the shooter say, “You are all going to die!”

The shooter left the institution last year. Assisting local authorities, the FBI was looking into the matter. At a press conference, Sack advised the public to report anyone who “talks about obtaining firearms or causing harm to others” since they may be suffering from a mental condition or emotional turmoil.

family members of the victims shed tears at their tragic loss.

“Alexandria was my everything,” Andre Bell, her father, said to KSDK-TV. She was happy, fantastic, and an all-around terrific human being.

A social person who found great joy in dancing, Alexandria competed on the school’s junior varsity dance team.

“There was no one I enjoyed seeing or talking to more than her. When I talked to her, it didn’t matter how I was feeling at the time. The infant I had at the time “what her dad had to say.

Abby Kuczka stated that her mother was shot and murdered when the gunman entered the classroom and she positioned herself between the shooter and her pupils.

Abbey Kuczka said to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, “My mom loved kids.” “For her, teaching was a calling. Their respect for her as a teacher was palpable, and I’m sure they looked up to her like she was a parent.”

All seven of the hurt students are between the ages of 15 and 16. Everyone was said to be in stable condition. Four had gunshot or grazing wounds, two had bruises, and one had a fractured ankle from what Sack speculated was a leap off the building’s third floor.

St. Louis School Superintendent Kelvin Adams reported that the south St. Louis school was shut down with seven security guards stationed near each door. When a security guard first observed the gunman trying to enter through a door, he grew frightened. He had a revolver in his hand and “What was going to happen was not a secret. He was clearly angry, as he barged in with force “Sack said.

The guard notified the school administration and made sure police were called.

Even so, the gunman was able to enter the building. Sack did not want to “make it simple” for anyone else to break into a school, therefore he did not reveal the specifics of his plan.

Sack provided the following chronology of events: At 9:11 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in progress. At 9:15 a.m., officers started showing up, some in uniform, some in street clothes. The police eventually tracked down the shooter at around 9:23 a.m. and opened fire. At 9:25 a.m., he was shot. At 9:32 a.m., the police took him into custody.

Sack reported that the shooter had over a dozen high-capacity magazines holding 30 rounds each in his possession.

This could have been far worse, Sack said.