Person Fatally Shot on Indy West Side

INDIANAPOLIS – The person who was shot and killed on the west side of Indianapolis is being looked into by the police.
Around 7:50 a.m., shots were reported to have been fired in the 800 block of Chapelwood Blvd, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. When they got there, they found one person with injuries that looked like they had been shot.
The person has been said to be dead.
You should expect to hear from us as soon as we have any fresh information pertaining to this news. In the meantime, if you follow our Twitter account, you will be able to read the most recent news updates relevant to other issues as they become available.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner: