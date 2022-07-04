What Is Pete Buttigieg Net Worth?

Pete Buttigieg Early Life

Pete Buttigieg was born on January 19, 1982, in South Bend, Indiana. He is the only child of Joseph and Jennifer Anne Buttigieg. His father is from Malta and studied to be a Jesuit priest before immigrating to the U.S. to become a professor of literature at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. For 29 years, his father taught at Notre Dame. His mother’s family has lived in Indiana for centuries.

Buttigieg attended St. Joseph High School in South Bend where he was valedictorian of the class of 2000. He took first place in the Profiles in Courage essay contest sponsored by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum during his final year of high school. His essay was about the integrity and political daring of then U.S. Representative Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Only two members of Congress may claim to be independent of the other. While in Boston for the prize ceremony, Buttigieg had the opportunity to meet the Kennedys, notably Caroline Kennedy, who gave him a warm welcome.

College Life

Buttigieg attended Harvard University where he majored in history and literature. He served as the head of the Harvard Institute of Politics’ student advisory committee. He was a part of the institute’s yearly survey of young people’s political attitudes. His undergraduate thesis, titled The Quiet American’s Errand into the Wilderness, focused on the influence of puritanism on U.S. foreign policy as portrayed in the novel The Quiet American by Graham Greene. Buttigieg graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Harvard in 2004 and was given a Rhodes Scholarship.

Buttigieg served as an investigative intern at WMAQ, Chicago’s NBC News affiliate while in college. He also interned for a variety of Democratic campaigns from 2002 to 2006 including Jill Long Thompson’s unsuccessful 2002 congressional effort, John Kerry’s unsuccessful 2004 presidential campaign, and Joe Donnelly’s successful 2006 congressional campaign.

In 2007, he got a B.A with first-class honors in philosophy, politics, and economics from Pembroke College, Oxford. He served as editor of the Oxford International Review and co-founder and member of the Democratic Renaissance Project while a student there.

Pete Buttigieg Personal Life

Pete Buttigieg came out as gay in a June 2015 column in the South Bend Tribune. He was Indiana’s first openly gay public person, the state’s highest elected official to come out, and the state’s first to do so while in office. Furthermore, Buttigieg is the first homosexual Democrat running for president.

On June 16, 2018, Buttigieg married Chasten Gluzman, a junior high school teacher. They have been dating since August 2015 after meeting on the dating app Hinge and got engaged in December 2017. Both married in a private ceremony at the cathedral of St. James in South Bend. Chasten took his husband’s name.

Buttigieg trained himself to speak some Norwegian and also has some understanding of Spanish, Italian, French, Maltese, Arabic, Dari, and Persian, as well as his native English.

Pete Buttigieg Career

The Cohen Group employed Buttigieg from 2004 to 2005 as a conference director. He went to work as a consultant for McKinsey & Company in Chicago after receiving his Oxford degree. He focused on energy, retail, economic development, and logistics for three years.

His clients at McKinsey included Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Best Buy, as well as various government organizations like the EPA, Energy Department, Defense Department, and Postal Service. To help Jill Long Thompson’s failed run for governor of Indiana, Buttigieg left his job at McKinsey & Company to work as a researcher for her campaign. The Indiana State Treasurer campaign took up all of his free time after he left McKinsey in 2010.

Buttigieg has also worked with the Truman National Security Project since 2005 as a fellow with a specialization in Afghanistan and Pakistan. He was named to the organization’s Board of Advisors in 2014.

A career in the Military

In September 2009, Buttigieg joined the U.S. Navy Reserve under the direct commission officer programme. He was commissioned as a navy intelligence ensign and swore in. As mayor of South Bend, Indiana, he took a seven-month leave of absence in 2014 to serve in Afghanistan.

He was part of a force assigned to discover and disrupt terrorist financial networks. He also operated as an armed driver for his commander on more than 100 journeys from Bagram Air Base to Kabul. During his time in Afghanistan, he picked up some of the native dialects of Persian called Dari. Buttigieg was given the Joint Service Commendation Medal and the Joint Meritorious Unit Award. He was honourably discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2017.

Political Career

Buttigieg unsuccessfully ran for State Treasurer of Indiana in 2010. In January of that year, Buttigieg was elected as the city’s 32nd mayor. He assumed office in January 2012 at age 29, becoming the second-youngest mayor in South Bend history—and the youngest mayor of a U.S. city with at least 100,000 citizens. In November 2015, he was elected to his second term as mayor with almost 80 per cent of the vote. In December 2018, Buttigieg stated that he would not pursue a third term as mayor of South Bend.

Buttigieg is a candidate for the Democratic Party’s candidacy for the 2020 presidential election. If nominated, he would become the first openly LGBT president of the United States. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme and federal legislation against discrimination against LGBT individuals, as well as environmental protections such as addressing climate change, are all causes he backs.

Pete Buttigieg Real Estate

In 2009, a 27-year-old Pete paid $125,000 for a home in South Bend, Indiana. He bought the home out of foreclosure. Since he bought it, the house’s worth has more than doubled. The 2,500-square-foot house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Pete Buttigieg Net Worth

Pete Buttigieg is a well-to-do politician in the United States with a fortune estimated at $250,000. He’s a candidate for the Democratic Party’s White House nomination in 2020.

