The King of Staten Island: Pete Davidson Net Worth

Early Life

Pete Michael Davidson was born in Staten Island, New York, on November 16, 1993. Amy Davidson and Scott Matthew Davidson are the parents of their son. Casey is his younger sister.

Pete’s father died on September 11, 2001, when he was just seven years old. A New York City firefighter, his father was last seen running into the Marriott Trade Center before it collapsed. Pete suffered a great deal as a result of the tragedy, and he later showed his sorrow by behaving badly at school. He got into a lot of mischiefs. Kid Cudi’s music, he subsequently stated, saved his life from suicidal thoughts. While attending St. Francis College in 2012, Pete graduated from Xaverian High School and decided to pursue a career in comedy.

Personal life

However, Davidson has never been married or had children, despite his extensive dating history.

According to Inman, he previously purchased a house with his mother and lived in the basement, where he had his room. However, he bought a $1.2 million two-bedroom condominium on Staten Island in 2021 and is now living by himself.

Carrer

With his appearance in the third episode of “Failosophy,” Davidson got his start in the entertainment industry on MTV. His debut appearance on MTV2 reality show Guy Code, “PDA and Moms,” occurred the following month, and he would participate in a total of four subsequent episodes.

When the show’s 40th season premiere aired in 2014, he joined the cast as a cast member. First cast member born in the 1990s and youngest ever SNL member at 20 years old.

Sundays with Pete & John” was announced in January 2019 when Davidson and Mulaney toured the New York City area, as well as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts for a limited run of comedy events.

When they appeared on The Tonight Show and Saturday Night Live, Mulaney and Davidson became friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The King of Staten Island (@thekingofstatenisland)

Read More:

Who Is Pete Davidson Dating?

Pete Davidson is also well-known for being a womanizer, as evidenced by the fact that he has a long list of well-known women who he has dated.

Kim Kardashian’s romance with Davidson has been viewed with disbelief, to say the least. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating since November 2021, while Davidson hosted Saturday Night Live. When they were done, they kissed during an Aladdin sketch on the show.

For example, they appeared together at the launch of The Kardashians on Hulu and Disney Plus, as well as the recent 2022 Met Gala, to affirm their relationship status

Pete Davidson out here, spreading awareness.

🎥: King of Staten Island pic.twitter.com/ZVHu9jqg9o — The King of Staten Island (@TheKingofSI) May 15, 2022

Pete Davidson’s Ex-Girlfriend

Pete Davidson may have spent more time in the public glare because of his romances than he has because of his work on television and in movies.

Ariana Grande’s engagement to Pete was his most high-profile past relationship. A year after they started dating, the couple got engaged in June. But the engagement ended in October of this year. Two songs about Pete and their relationship, “Pete Davidson” and “Thank U, Next,” were written by Ariana Grande about Pete and their relationship.

Kate Beckinsale, a British actress 20 years his senior, has also been linked to Pete. The couple had sex between January and April of this year.

Model Kaia Gerber (October 2019 – January 2020), actress Margaret Qaulley (ended in October 2019), and Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor (April 2021 – August 2021) are Pete’s other ex-girlfriends.

Pete Davidson’s Net Worth

The net worth of Pete Davidson, an American comedian, is 8 million dollars. In the 40th season of Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson was the show’s youngest cast member, making him a household name. Ariana Grande is one of the many prominent ladies he has dated.

Read More: