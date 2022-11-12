Peter Jones Net Worth: How Rich Is The Business Tycoon Currently?

English TV host, businessman, and entrepreneur Peter Jones CBE. Although he amassed wealth in a number of sectors, including the leisure and mobile phone industries. Peter Jones is best known for his roles as an investor on the BBC Two program “Dragons’ Den” (2005–2020) and as a judge on the ABC program “American Inventor” (2006–2007).

Jones received the Order of the British Empire’s designation of Commander in 2009, and “Dragons’ Den” saw him win the 2017 National Reality TV Award for Best Reality TV Judge. Tycoon, his book from 2007, was a best-seller in the UK.

Early Life

In Berkshire, England, on March 18, 1966, Peter David Jones was born. Up until the age of 7, when the family moved to Maidenhead, he was raised in Langley, Berkshire. Peter’s parents both had full-time jobs, and he once recalled pretending to close a huge deal when he was 7 years old by sitting in his dad’s chair and picking up the phone.

Jones was a student at The Windsor Boys’ School and Desborough School. At the age of 12, he worked as a tennis assistant coach. At the age of 16, Peter opened his first company, a tennis academy.

Business Career

Jones created a company selling his own line of personal computers while still an adolescent, and after selling the company to IBM, he lost £200,000. After that, he was forced to sell his Bray home and relocate with his parents.

Later, Peter started working for Siemens Nixdorf, an IT business, and in his mid-twenties, he created a Windsor cocktail bar that was modeled after the 1988 movie “Cocktail.” Jones founded Phones International Group in 1998; it eventually changed its name to Data Select.

In 2002, “The Times”/Ernst & Young recognized Jones as Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year. With fellow “Dragons’ Den” panelist Theo Paphitis, Peter bought Red Letter Days in 2005. The firm had previously been owned by Rachel Elnaugh, who had also founded it, and they paid £250,000 for it.

Peter also founded Celsius Resourcing and Wines4Business.com at this time, and in 2009, he founded the Peter Jones Enterprise Academy. The academy’s mission statement is “Bringing the boardroom to the classroom,” and it has provided its programs at various universities around the United Kingdom.

In addition to “Wonderland Magazine,” Concentrate Design, Square Mile International, Reggae Reggae Sauce, and iTeddy, Jones has invested in a number of companies that have been highlighted on Dragons’ Den. In 2011, he sold the Wireless Logic division of Phones International Group for £38 million.

In 2013, he purchased the photographic store Jessops and rose to the position of CEO. Peter also owns other real estate ventures in addition to the production firm Peter Jones TV.

Career In Entertainment

Jones joined the inaugural cast of “Dragons’ Den” in 2005, a program that allows business owners to pitch their concepts to potential investors. In 2020, when “Dragons’ Den” premiered its 17th season, Peter was the only original Dragon still working on the project.

Jones created “American Inventor,” which he sold to the ABC network and which ran for two seasons with 19 episodes. Together with Simon Cowell, he participated as a judge on the show and co-produced it. Also, read about Luke Combs Net Worth: Who Is His Wife?

The two collaborated once more on “Tycoon” in 2007, a British version of “American Inventor” that was broadcast on television. In addition, Peter has made appearances on “Top Gear,” “Gordon Ramsay: Cookalong Live,” “Strictly Come Dancing,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”,” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (2008–2015).

Personal Life

In 1988, Peter married Caroline; they have a son named William and a daughter named Annabelle. Peter and Caroline are no longer together. Natalia, Isabella, and Tallulah are the three daughters Jones and Tara Capp have together.

Their relationship started in 1997. The first vehicle Peter purchased (with assistance from his parents) was an Alfa Romeo Alfasud.

Peter now has a number of high-end sports cars and vintage vehicles. Aiming to “give young people, especially those who are underprivileged, the entrepreneurship skills and experiences needed to better prepare themselves for successful employment or self-employment,” he established The Peter Jones Foundation in 2005.

Peter Jones Net Worth

Peter Jones Net Worth is estimated to be around $400 million currently. Jones purchased a six-bedroom house in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, England, for £2.67 million in 2004, and he listed it for £3.1 million in 2011.

Peter has owned a number of residences, including a different Buckinghamshire estate that was bought in 2009 for £7 million and sits on approximately 200 acres of land.

