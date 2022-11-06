Philadelphia Mass Shooting Leaves At Least 9 People Hurt, Police Report

According to the reports from the police, there was a shooting spree in the Kensington district of Philadelphia on Saturday night, and at least nine people were injured.

Inspector D.F. Pace of the Philadelphia Police Department stated that the victims were shot near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues.

He also stated that there are probably more victims than the first nine that were reported. According to Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, two of the victims were in critical condition while the other seven were stable.

According to Pace, the incident took place at approximately 10:45 p.m. outside of a bar in the region. According to Stanford, the assailants exited a dark vehicle and opened fire on a crowd of people who were standing on the sidewalk before returning to the vehicle and driving away.

#BREAKING: Philadelphia Police say at least 9 people were shot near Kensington & Allegheny in the city’s Kensington neighborhood around 10:45. Police say multiple people exited a black car and began firing at a crowd. 7 gunshot victims are stable, 2 critical. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/TfbHWFjLvw — Brian Sheehan (@BSheehanTV) November 6, 2022

He pointed out that there was law enforcement personnel in the vicinity who had heard the gunfire. “Our men and women are where they’re supposed to be in terms of being out here patrolling, but we have some bold folks in this city that don’t care,” the commander said.

Read About: Passenger Hurt, Motorcyclist Dies In Seabrook Crash On Route 107

They don’t care how many police officers are present, and at least some of them don’t care how many people are present either “that was what the deputy police commissioner had to say.

The authorities were not immediately able to make an arrest, nor were they able to establish a motive for the crime.

State Representative Amen Brown, a Democrat who represents West Philadelphia, was interviewed by NBC10 and stated that he got out of bed after receiving a call “from the chief” to attend to the location of the shooting. Brown represents West Philadelphia.

Brown pointed the finger of blame at Mayor Jim Kenney, the office of District Attorney Larry Krasner, and “weak City Council members” for the gun violence that has been plaguing the city.

Every single day, defenseless women and children are being murdered, and this must come to an end “Brown said, adding that the only way to find solutions is for legislators of all parties to collaborate with one another.

READ ABOUT: