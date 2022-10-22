Philadelphia Police Say 2 Teen Girls Were Sexually Attacked At School

This week, two teenage girls in Philadelphia were sexually attacked while walking to school, prompting police to launch separate investigations.

One of the suspects in the attack that occurred early last Friday has been taken into jail. Nobody knows who that is yet.

It’s unclear at this time if the same man carried out that attack and the one that occurred on Thursday morning, or if there are more suspects involved in both incidents.

It was at 7:45 a.m. on a Friday when the attack occurred.

A police report states that a 13-year-old girl was approached by a man who brandished a gun as she emerged from the subway at the intersection of Broad and Race streets.

The girl was sexually attacked by the offender in a parking garage stairwell in the 1800 block of Cherry Street.

The man accompanied the girl on her way to school, and they strolled together.

On the other hand, a 15-year-old girl was sexually abused on Thursday morning about 8 a.m.

The perpetrator in this case allegedly sought to initiate conversation with the victim on the Broad Street Subway.

She exited at Broad and Ridge on the Ridge Spur, and the suspect followed her there.

The man allegedly attempted to sexually abuse the youngster after taking her to a basement area.

The police say they were able to stop the attack, but they haven’t said how.

The police claim the suspect followed the girl out onto the street and didn’t stop following her after the attack was stopped.

Once inside, the male allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, according to the authorities.

The victims in both incidents reportedly informed their school communities about the attacks. According to the authorities, the two teenagers do not attend the same institution of higher learning.

Police in Philadelphia are asking anyone with information to call 215-686-TIPS (8477).