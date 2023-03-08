Philadelphia Rally Is Being Planned Following The Texas Abortion Ban Lawsuit

Rise 4 Abortion Rights activists are encouraging people to protest on Wednesday by hosting a rally in Philadelphia. That happened after a group of Texas women filed a lawsuit against the state seeking clarification of the abortion ban’s exclusions.
I apologize, but my heart fell into a million pieces,” Anna Zargarian remarked.
Zargarian claims she was eager to become a mother, but her water broke at 19 weeks, placing her at risk of a possibly fatal infection.
She says her doctors in Texas wouldn’t perform a life-saving abortion because of the state’s new restriction.
The termination I required could not be provided until my life was in jeopardy, according to Zargarian.
With the abortion rights organization Center for Reproductive Rights, Zargarian is one of five women suing Texas.
Senator Jeff Merkley also tweets in support of the five women:
Everyone in our country should have access to the full range of health care they need—including abortion care. I support the five women suing the state of Texas—their lives shouldn’t have been endangered to advance an unpopular, extreme political view. https://t.co/sf2gpYQ5dF
— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) March 8, 2023
What Rights Say?
According to Nancy Northup, president, and chief executive officer of the Center for Reproductive Rights, “what the legislation is compelling physicians to do is weigh these genuine possibilities of criminal prosecution against the health and well-being of their patients.”
Texas is one of the 12 states with the strictest laws against abortion. Unless a woman’s life is in danger or the fetus has a fatal diagnosis, it is prohibited.
Yet, doctors have stated that they are hesitant to perform abortions since they might be sentenced to life in jail under the new rule.
A proponent of anti-abortion rights who worked to enact the law claims that doctors are perplexed.
Texas Right to Life president John Seago said: “Texas law does not demand that a woman is at death’s door to get involved and save that woman.
These medical exceptions are being clarified in this lawsuit.
According to Zargarian, she had to make an urgent travel reservation to Colorado for the treatment.
The choice that Texas politicians denied me at that time was what I needed the most, according to Zargarian.
On Wednesday at 4 p.m., a rally supporting abortion rights will occur at the Liberty Bell.
