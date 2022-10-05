Philadelphia Teen Sought For Murder Following School Shooting

A 16-year-old boy suspect has been identified by police in connection with last week’s fatal ambush shooting outside Roxborough High School.

Police have said that Dayron Burney-Thorn is wanted for murder, attempted murder, theft, obstructing justice, tampering with evidence, and criminal conspiracy.

The adolescent is armed and dangerous and should be treated as such.

At a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, police announced they had identified seven more people as “persons of interest” in the investigation.

…I want to thank the women and men of the Homicide Unit, who along with the @ATFHQ, continue to work tirelessly to bring the suspects to justice. To those responsible: we know who you are, we will find you, and we will take you into custody. See you soon. — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) October 4, 2022

Captain Jason Smith has stated his belief that “some or most of them are likely to come out to be our suspects accountable for this horrible act.”

On September 27 at about 4:30 p.m., near the 4700 block of Pechin Street, a deadly shooting occurred shortly after the conclusion of a junior varsity football scrimmage involving Roxborough High School, Northeast High School, and Boys Latin Charter School.

In the incident, one adolescent was murdered and four others were wounded.

Nicolas Elizalde, of Havertown, Delaware County, has been identified as the deceased victim. When he played football, he did so for Roxborough even though he was a freshman at Saul High.

Unsettling footage of one of the five suspects continually shooting at the teenagers has been revealed by investigators.

The perpetrators, according to the police, waited six minutes before exiting the SUV and unleashing more than 60 bullets. On Wednesday evening, the Ford Explorer was located in Southwest Philadelphia.

The police are currently looking into possible motivations and have made no arrests.

While officials would not discuss specific evidence linking Burney-Thorn to the murder, they did discuss the material they had collected as a whole.

“There is video proof of this. Both of these automobiles are being investigated as possible suspects. We have a recovered gray Chevrolet Impala. The gunmen were being driven back and forth to their 2020 Ford Explorer in that car “”Smith,” the speaker said.

According to our sources, Burney-Thorn has interacted with the police in the past. The suspect has been given a deadline to surrender, according to the authorities.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw issued a comment on the shooting on Twitter on Tuesday, sending a strong warning to the perpetrators.

“The shooting of many students outside of Roxborough High School last week has shaken not just the community, but the whole nation. It’s good that a suspect has been found, but there’s still a lot of work to be done… I appreciate the diligent efforts of the Homicide Unit and the (ATF) to bring those responsible to justice. We will identify and apprehend the perpetrators. Have a nice day.”

If you know anything about Burney-Thorn, please contact the authorities immediately.

Information leading to an arrest or conviction carries a $45,000 prize.