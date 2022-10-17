Philadelphia’s Turbulent Weekend Continued On South Street And In Old City

At least five people were hurt, two critically, in shootings across half a dozen Philadelphia neighborhoods on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The police reported making a single arrest.

A lady, 22, was shot in the head above her left eye in the Cobb’s Creek neighborhood at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday; she was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center and is now in stable condition, police said.

About 10:45 p.m., gunfire was heard once again on South Street; this time, a 40-year-old man was shot in the leg and stomach by a guy riding a Slingshot, a three-wheeled motorbike. Based on information from 6ABC, the victim was a security guard.

According to the police, a scuffle broke out between a female Slingshot rider and a female seller at the South Street Festival as the two groups were going east on South Street at Seventh.

According to 6ABC, the brawl was broken up by security personnel. Police said that when the lady returned to the Slingshot, the masked male driver drew six bullets from his weapon and hit the security guard twice. The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where his or her condition was described as serious. The police have said that no arrests have been made.

Three weeks ago, a 35-year-old man was fatally shot near Fourth and South Streets, and just months ago, in June, three people were killed and eleven others were injured in a chaotic shootout on that same stretch, raising concerns about public safety along the famous entertainment strip, which typically sees little violent crime.

Two men were shot early Sunday morning; a 41-year-old in the 3200 block of Jasper Street in Kensington and a 23-year-old in the 1000 block of Easton Road in Cedarbrook. Both men survived. They were both taken to the hospital, where they are now doing OK. Both shootouts ended with no arrests being made, and the police have remained tight-lipped about the events leading up to them.

A 45-year-old woman was shot in the arm and chest just before 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Chestnut Street in Old City, according to police. At the end of Sunday, she was still in “very serious condition” at Jefferson. A firearm was discovered and an arrest was made by police, but no more information is currently available.

A 41-year-old man was shot many times in the chest and abdomen on the eastbound platform of the Arrott Transportation Center in Frankford at about 8:50 p.m. on Sunday night. According to reports, his status at Temple Hospital is stable.

At least four individuals were shot on Friday night, including two in a double shooting in Frankford, setting off the mayhem. To yet, police have reported no arrests in connection with those incidents.