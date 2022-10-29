Phoenix Police Identify Suspect In Hobbs’ Campaign Office Burglary

The guy detained in connection with the burglary of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign headquarters has been identified by Phoenix police.

Already incarcerated was 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis. According to a police statement, he was initially taken into custody on Wednesday morning for another commercial burglary.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hobbs claimed that his office had been broken into the night before.

According to the police statement, an officer had seen Mota Dos Reis on TV on Wednesday night and recognized him from the previous incident. The police officer called the facility, and the department took him back into custody.

According to the police report, he was taken into custody on suspicion of burglary in the third degree.

The police report states that an Apple computer mouse, an Apple keyboard, and a black Nikon camera were stolen from the workplace.

According to the police report, when Mota Dos Reis was initially caught on Wednesday, he was in possession of a new camera and a rucksack containing tools commonly used in thefts.

Before, a representative for the Hobbs campaign stated that nobody was present during the break-in and that various items were stolen.

On Wednesday, the Hobbs campaign shared photos of a suspect to the media, and on Thursday morning, police confirmed an arrest but would not give any further details.

Hobbs failed to address news of the arrest or answer a question about what was taken from her campaign headquarters at a campaign stop with Planned Parenthood executives before police named Mota Dos Reis.

Hobbs’ campaign manager, Nicole DeMont, issued a statement thanking the Phoenix Police Department for their swift action in apprehending the culprit. Our cooperation with law enforcement will continue as this investigation progresses.

Candidates vying to succeed Republican Gov. Doug Ducey have engaged in a verbal battle over the incident.

The initial statement released by Hobbs’ campaign on Wednesday claimed that Republican nominee Kari Lake, the former Fox 10 news anchor, and her supporters contributed to the incident by “spreading harmful falsehoods and instigating threats against anybody they see fit.”

When asked by CNN about the statement, Lake said, “Absolutely ludicrous” and “this sounds like Jussie Smollett part two.” Actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty of filing a false report about a hate crime he allegedly committed earlier this year.

Lake held a press conference on Thursday to criticize the Arizona Republic and azcentral.com for publishing what she called a “defamatory comment” against Hobbs’ opponent.

According to Lake, the media actively undermines conservatives. Not even The Republic could get her to answer a question.