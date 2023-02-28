Phoenix Police Release Man Who Fatally Shot Another Man

Police in Phoenix let a guy go after he admitted to shooting another man in self-defense in an incident that ended fatally on Sunday morning.
According to Sgt. Brian Bower of the police department, officers were called to the intersection of Bethany Home Road and 27th Avenue at around 9:57 a.m. when a guy surrendered himself and confessed to shooting Alejandro Jaques, age 26.
When Jaques and three other guys arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound, Jaques was later pronounced dead, according to Bower. Police apprehended the three guys Jaques was with, according to Bower, as well as the one who claimed to have shot him.
The Shooter Gave Detectives Statements About Acting In Self-defense
The unnamed male, according to Bower, provided detectives with “self-defense statements” before eventually being freed while the inquiry was ongoing. Bower didn’t provide any information about what happened to the three men who were with Jaques or about the circumstances that preceded the shooting.
He further stated that after the investigation was over, detectives would forward the matter to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for consideration.
The case was taken up by detectives from the Homicide Branch of the Phoenix Police Department. The shooter was apprehended and gave detectives statements about acting in self-defense. While this case is still being looked into, the man was subsequently released. The case will then be finished and delivered to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for evaluation.
