Phoenix Police Shoots, Kills Man

On Saturday night, Phoenix police shot and killed a man who they claim was throwing rocks at them near 19th Avenue and Tuckey alley, south of Glendale Avenue. The man, in his early 30s, was allegedly hurling rocks and other objects at police as they moved through an intersection in Phoenix.

The cops exited their vehicles and confronted the man who continued to toss things while they reversed course. They said they told the man to stop, but he continued to throw objects at them, so the police opened fire. After being transferred to the hospital, he sadly passed away there.

The incident is under investigation by Phoenix police. This is the 79th shooting involving a law enforcement officer in Arizona in 2022, and the 51st in Maricopa County.