Monday, September 19, 2022
Pilot Dies In Reno Air Races Crash

During Sunday’s Reno Air Races in Nevada, a single-engine plane crashed into a residential neighborhood, killing its pilot, according to the chief executive officer of the racing association.

CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association Frederick Telling confirmed the pilot’s death in a press conference. The identity of the pilot was kept secret.

It was reported that an Aero L-29 Delfin, which was competing in the air races, had crashed in Reno at around 3:45 p.m. local time.

The government has promised an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) “will lead the investigation and give updates as necessary.”

According to a tweet from the Reno Air Racing Association, the fatality has been confirmed.

A statement announced that all other pilots had landed safely, and that the 2022 race had been canceled. To the family and friends of the pilot, as well as the racers and race fans who make up our September family, we extend our heartfelt condolences.

Earlier today, the association, a non-profit that organizes the STIHL National Championship Air Races, tweeted that it was “confirming specifics of the incident that occured today during the Jet Gold Race.”

“One plane was involved, which has been confirmed. All preparations for the 2022 National Championship Air Races have been put on hold “to the mix, so to speak.

Originally planned to end on Sunday, the Reno Air Races kicked off on a Wednesday.

