Pittsburgh Police Killed A Woman While She Was Having A Mental Breakdown: Cousin

When she was tragically shot by police in Pittsburgh, a lady had “a mental breakdown” and “didn’t plan to hurt anyone,” according to her relative, who spoke to Fox News Digital.
According to Allegheny County police, Adrienne Arrington, 39, was in an abandoned property in the St. Clair neighborhood of the city on Friday when a caller reported a “suspicious person” to the police.
Police were everywhere, and SWAT vehicles were driving around the neighborhood.
According to a statement from Allegheny County police, “the woman started shooting at cops.” “The woman left the house brandishing a pistol at the responding officers.”
Arrington Was Reportedly Slain By Police After They Returned Fire
In response to the deaths of her mother and brother, Arrington’s elder cousin, Musa James, told Fox News Digital on Saturday that the abandoned house had become her place of sorrow.
According to James, “She was having a mental breakdown, and they probably didn’t try to defuse the situation.”
She was my preferred large relative. As a child, I recall coming to her house for snacks and having her do my hair. She even occasionally watched my children. She was somebody you can depend on.
This is customary in cases involving critically injured officers, Allegheny County police were contacted to take over the investigation.
According to the police, detectives from the homicide unit are processing the scene and speaking with witnesses.
“More information will be provided as necessary.”
James said, “My heart is so devastated. “She even slept on the back porch, so the neighbors knew she visited occasionally. She didn’t deserve to die, and mental illness is a genuine issue.
They fired to kill. Given the location of the house and the fact that it was vacant, she most likely had a gun. She had no malicious intent.
Callers can remain anonymous when they contact the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477) if they have information about this occurrence.
The department’s social media pages can also be used to contact it.
