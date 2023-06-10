Plane Collision at Haneda Airport Causes Delays

No casualties were reported after two passenger jets collided on a runway at a major Tokyo airport on Saturday, a government official said.
Isamu Yamane, a deputy administrator in the Transport Ministry, reported that a Thai Airways International flight bound for Bangkok accidently collided with a parked Eva Airways plane bound for Taipei at Haneda airport.
once the incident, the runway was briefly blocked but reopened approximately two hours later once it was cleared, according to Yamane. While the cause of the crash was still being looked into, some flights were delayed.
Two commercial aircraft were seen stalled on the same runway in footage carried by TBS TV News. An official was seen removing what seemed to be an airplane wing from the runway on NHK TV.
The airlines did not return calls and were not immediately available for comment.
According to images and media accounts, a winglet on the Thai Airways plane seemed to be damaged. The vertical protrusions on the tip of the wing known as winglets are used to lessen drag.
