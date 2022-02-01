PlayStation Now Adding One of the Best Games of All Time In Feb 2022

According to reports, one of the finest games of all time and one of the most popular games will be added to PlayStation Now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

With rumors swirling that PlayStation Now will be phased out in favor of being slid into a new monthly subscription alongside PlayStation Plus and backward compatibility for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation 1, you’d expect Sony to slow the rollout of PS Now and only add low-quality content at this point.

The polar opposite has been occurring. In the last several months, PlayStation Now has seen an increase in the number of fantastic titles it offers, closing the gap between it and Xbox Game Pass.

Because of this alleged new feature, PlayStation Now would have a major edge over Xbox Game Pass.

Many excellent titles have been introduced to the PlayStation Now library in the previous several months. One of these titles, the recently released GTA 3 remaster, was released only a few weeks ago.

Now, it appears that the recently released remaster of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City will be added in February, making the remastered Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas the third and final GTA game to be included in 2021’s Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition the only game that is currently missing from the subscription service.

It may be rectified in the future, but the fact that it’s now accessible on Xbox Game Pass may preclude this from occurring very soon, if at all.

As a result, take this with a grain of salt for the time being. There is no official news on any of this. As opposed to that, it comes from Twitter user Billy Allen, who uploaded an image of a screenshot displaying indisputable evidence that it would be available on the subscription service till May 2, 2022.

At the time of publication, none of the parties involved had made any public statements on any of this. We do not anticipate altering it for various reasons, but we will update the narrative if and when it does change.

Meanwhile, stay tuned for more PlayStation coverage, which will include everything from the most recent official announcements to the most recent unofficial rumors, reports, leaks, and conjectures.