Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Shot, Suspect Nabbed

Shinzo Abe, a former Japanese prime minister, was shot in the head while giving a speech on a street in Nara, western Japan, on Friday. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan conducted an emotional press conference in which he indicated that Abe, 67, is in “serious condition” and that he believes he would survive. Kishida. According to Japanese media sites Kyodo News and NHK, Abe was found unconscious and in cardiac arrest after the shooting.

The sound of a gunshot was heard at the time Abe fell to the ground. A gunshot wound to the back appears to be the most likely cause of death. At the time of the incident, Prime Minister Abe was delivering a campaign address ahead of Sunday’s election for the upper chamber of parliament.

After the shooting, Kishida, a member of Abe’s political party, returned to Tokyo. Abe is receiving top-notch medical care, according to Prime Minister Kishida, who talked to the media at the PM’s office. “I’m praying from the bottom of my heart for the former prime minister Abe’s survival,” he stated.

“Dastardly and savage” is how Kishida described the incident, which he said occurred during the election campaign, which is the foundation of democracy.

Rahm Emanuel, the United States ambassador to Japan, issued the following statement: “Former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo’s shooting surprised and grieved everyone. Abe-san has been a great leader for Japan and a staunch ally of the United States. Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan are in the thoughts and prayers of the United States government and the American people.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was in Bali, Indonesia for a G20 meeting, said he was pleased with the progress made “Our hearts go out to him, his family, and the people of Japan as we learn of the shooting. This is a difficult time for me.”

After Abe’s shooting, ex-presidential candidate Donald Trump commented on Truth Social, writing: “The news that Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been wounded and is in a critical condition is tragic. To me and to the United States, he was a true friend. The great people of Japan, who adored and admired him so much, have suffered a terrible loss. Please keep Shinzo and his family in your prayers!”

After learning about the shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, former Vice President Mike Pence responded to Twitter early Friday morning to express his and his wife Karen’s “deep sorrow.”

Meanwhile, Pence “Abe-san was an extraordinary figure in Japanese politics and a steadfast supporter of the United States during his tenure as prime minister of Japan. Millions of people around the world are praying for this man and his family. Shinzo Abe is in the hands of God.” He included a photo of himself and Abe with the tweet.

Neither Vice President Kamala Harris nor President Joe Biden has issued any public statements.

A gun was seized from a male suspect who was apprehended on the spot. Yamagami Tetsuya, 41, was named as the suspect by NHK.

For almost three years up to 2005, Yamagami, according to multiple Ministry of Defense officials quoted by NHK, had worked for the Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSF). Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe was the target of his dissatisfaction, according to reports.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been in office for over a decade. From 2006 to 2007, and again in 2012, he served until 2020, when he announced his resignation due to the recurrence of his ulcerative colitis. He called his choice to quit “gut-wrenching” at the time.

During his tenure, he prioritized the economy, military modernization, and expanding Japan’s role in international affairs.

