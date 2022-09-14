Police: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Washington Park Shooting

Chicago police report two deaths and seven injuries from a fight between two groups in Washington Park.

On Tuesday evening at approximately 7:45 p.m., police received a ShotSpotter alert and responded to the park on the 500 block of East 51st Street. Officials said that a verbal dispute between the two groups eventually erupted into gunfire.

Despite being rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, a 43-year-old man was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head. The coroner has officially named him Lionel Coward.

A 20-year-old guy was shot numerous times and sent to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition before being declared dead.

A man in his thirties was wounded in the left shin and sent to the University of Chicago Medical Center. An further male, 39 years old, was shot in the right ankle and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The 27-year-old female victim was sent to the same hospital in stable condition after being shot in the upper left thigh. Also taken to the same hospital in stable condition after being shot twice in his left elbow was a 22-year-old man.

The 19-year-old victim who drove himself to Insight Hospital and Medical Center after being wounded in the upper right shoulder is doing well. A woman aged 33 and another aged 46 both drove herself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they are currently listed as being in stable condition.

Local police are currently looking into the shooting. The police have announced a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest.